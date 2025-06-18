한국의 새 대통령은 국내 정치 안정화와 북한의 안보 위협을 예방하는 과제에 더해 점점 더 복잡해지는 국제 경제 환경 속에서 협상을 해야 하는 과제에 직면해 있다.

국제 경제에서 세가지 동향에 특히 주목할 필요가 있다. 첫째는 미국의 변동성 큰 관세 정책이 촉발한 세계 무역 시스템의 지속적인 붕괴다. 다음은 미국의 재정 상황 악화로 인해 달러 자산 안전성에 대한 우려가 고조된 것이다. 셋째는 미국과 중국간 긴장이 고조하면서 지정학적 요인에 의한 세계 공급망의 재편이다.

이들 모두는 과거 규칙에 기반한 글로벌 무역 시스템, 달러 중심의 글로벌 금융 체계에 기대어 번영한 한국이나 다른 국가에도 심대한 영향을 미칠 것이다. 우선 국제 무역 측면에서 볼 때, 경제 대국들은 주요한 개혁이 이뤄지기 전까진 기존 글로벌 무역 질서를 존중하지 않을 것이라는 점이 분명해지고 있다. 이전 세계 무역 시스템의 핵심축이었던 미국은 이 체제가 더 이상 자국 이익에 부합한다고 생각하지 않는다.

미국의 무역 정책은 변동이 심하고 예측 불가능하다는 특징을 보인다. 미국과 중국이 5월 12일 스위스 제네바에서 합의한 세 자릿수 관세에 대한 일시 휴전을 발표한 지 2주도 채 되지 않아, 트럼프 대통령은 5월 23일 유럽연합(EU)에서 들어오는 상품에 50% 관세를 부과하겠다고 위협했다. 그러나 이후 7월 9일까지 관세 부과를 연기하겠다고 발표했고 6월 4일에는 한국, 캐나다, 일본 등 다른 국가들을 곤경에 빠뜨릴 철강·알루미늄 수입품에 별도의 50% 관세를 부과했다.

이 정도로도 드라마로서 충분치 않았을까. 미 연방법원은 국제비상경제권한법(IEEPA)에 근거해 발동한 트럼프 대통령의 모든 관세가 무효라고 판결했다. 여기엔 7월 9일부터 발효될 수 있는 한국 등 여러 국가에 적용되는 악명 높은 ‘상호관세’도 포함돼 있었다. 이후 이 판결은 항소심 법원에서 유예된 상태다.

트럼프 대통령의 새로운 관세 부과 조치 가운데 상당수가 세계무역기구(WTO)와 자유무역협정(FTA)에 서명한 한국 등 협력국과 맺은 미국의 조약 의무를 위반하고 있다는 점을 인식하는 게 중요하다.

미국의 조치는 다른 국가가 WTO 체제 속에서 맺은 약속을 철회하도록 사실상 유도하거나 적어도 변명거리를 제공하고 있다. 각국이 국제 무역 규칙의 제약없이 자의적으로 관세 조치를 취할 수 있는 세계는 협상력이 약한 중소 경제국에 본질적으로 불리하다.

둘째, 국제 금융 측면에서 미 정부의 조치 탓에 전통적인 글로벌 안전 자산인 미 국채의 안전성에 의문부호가 찍히고 있다. 초당적 기관인 미 의회예산국(CBO)에 따르면 트럼프 대통령이 의회를 거쳐 통과를 원하는 예산안은 향후 10년간 2조4000억달러의 국가부채를 추가한다. 이는 2025년 4월말 기준 36조2000억달러에 달하는 기존 부채에 더해지는 금액이다. 지난해 미국 국내총생산(GDP)의 약 124%에 해당한다.

어니스트 헤밍웨이의 소설 ‘태양은 다시 떠오른다’에 등장하는 인물 마이크 캠벨은 작품 속에서 파산의 원인을 묻는 질문에 “서서히 그러다 갑자기(gradually and then suddenly).”라는 두 가지 문구로 답했다.

미국은 여태까지 기술적으로 디폴트(채무불이행)를 선언한 적이 없다. 이 때문에 리스크(위험) 프리미엄의 상승은 현재 ‘서서히’ 진행되는 단계다. 투자자들은 ‘갑자기’의 단계가 예상보다 빨리 도래할 수 있을지 우려하고 있다.

말레이시아나 아르헨티나처럼 자국 통화가 주요 기축통화가 아닌 국가는 재정적자를 국제 기축통화(일반적으로 미 달러화)로 차입해 메워야 한다. 부채가 GDP의 80% 이상으로 올라가면, 지속적인 차입이 어려워지고, 결과적으로 재정조정(증세나 지출삭감) 또는 디폴트를 택해야 한다.

미국처럼 기축통화국 지위를 가진 나라는 자국 통화로 차입할 수 있으며, 부채 수준이 동일하게 높아진 뒤에도 돈을 추가로 찍어내 부채를 상환할 수 있는 선택지를 갖는다.

미국이 현재 재정 건전화를 추진할 의사가 없다는 점은 트럼프 대통령의 예산안이 재정적자를 줄이기보다 되레 확대를 제안하고 있다는 데서 명백히 드러난다.

미 국채를 들고 있는 입장이라면, 역사적으로 가능성은 낮지만 ‘직접적인 디폴트’ 혹은 보유 자산의 실질 가치 하락이라는 ‘사실상의 디폴트’에 맞닥뜨리고 있는 것이다. 채권 보유자로선 두 가지 가능성 모두 바람직하지 않다. 이는 미 국채를 매수하거나 보유하려는 수요가 감소하고, 국채 수익률(투자자들이 위험을 감수하는 데 필요한 수익률)이 상승하고 있는 이유를 설명해준다.

셋째, 미·중간 긴장 고조로 인해 세계 경제는 글로벌 공급망 재편이라는 변화를 맞이하고 있다. 두 나라는 전자제품, 제약, 화학, 자동차 등 기존 글로벌 공급망의 중심에 서 있다. 한국 기업은 이런 공급망에 잘 통합되는 경향이 있다. 미국 또는 중국이 의도적으로 공급망을 해체하려는 움직임은 미국에 안보를 의존하면서도 중국을 최대 교역 파트너로 삼고 있는 한국 같은 나라에 딜레마를 안겨준다. 어느 한쪽을 택한다는 건 기업 이익 감소, GDP 성장률 둔화, 생활 수준 하락을 의미할 수 있다.

한국을 비롯한 대부분의 국가는 이런 모든 변화는커녕 어느 하나도 원치 않지만, 그럼에도 이런 위험들을 관리할 방법을 찾아야 한다.

무역 측면에서, 새로운 글로벌 무역 현실에서 생존하고 번영하기 위해서 한국은 EU 및 다른 역내포괄적경제동반자협정(RCEP) 회원국과 더 긴밀한 협력관계를 구축할 필요가 있다. 아울러 지금까지의 유보적 입장을 제쳐두고 포괄적·점진적 환태평양경제동반자협정(CPTPP) 가입을 추진해야 할 수도 있다.

국제 금융 측면에서, 한국은 가치 보존과 유동성간 균형을 최적화하기 위해 달러 자산에 대한 과도한 의존에서 벗어나 외환보유를 다변화하고, 더 많은 중앙은행과 통화 스와프 계약을 체결해야 할 수도 있다. 잠재적인 스와프 협정 파트너로는 유럽중앙은행, 영란은행, 중국 인민은행, 일본은행 등이 포함돼야 한다.

필자가 양자오(Yang Jiao) 등과 공동으로 진행한 연구에 따르면 스와프 협정은 한국의 은행, 기업이 상대국에서 달러가 아닌 통화로 결제를 할 때 발생하는 위험을 효과적으로 헤지(회피)하는 데 도움이 되며, 결과적으로 미 달러에 대한 의존도를 줄일 수 있게 된다.

공급망 전략 측면에서 한국을 비롯한 각국 기업은 이미 효율성과 회복력(단일 공급업체나 단일 시장에 과도하게 의존하지 않는 것) 사이의 균형을 되짚어보기 시작했다. 그러나 국가 차원에서는 모든 제품에 대해 국내 공급망을 구축하려는 유혹을 뿌리치는 것 또한 중요하다. 복원력에 과도하게 치우진 경제는 효율성과 성장률이 낮아지게 된다.

세계 무역과 금융 지형은 거대한 변화를 겪고 있다. 그러나 매순간 변화와 도전은 존재해왔고, 그런 변화와 도전은 새로운 승자와 패자를 만들어낼 뿐이다. 이러한 변화를 잘 수용하고, 관리하는 국가와 기업이 승자가 될 가능성이 크다.

Three Major Risks in the Global Economy and Korea’s Mitigation Strategies

The new South Korean President is facing the challenge of negotiating an increasingly fraught international economic landscape in addition to stabilizing domestic politics and forestalling security threats from the North.

Three developments in the international economy deserve special attention. The first is a continued breakdown of the global trading system primarily triggered by a volatile US tariff policy. The second is a heightened concern about the safety of the dollar assets triggered by a deterioration of the US fiscal position. The third is a geopolitically motivated reshuffling of global supply chains trigged by an increasing tension between the US and China. All of them would have profound implications for Korea or any other countries which have previously thrived on a rules-based global trading system and a dollar-centric global financial system.

First, in terms of international trade, it appears increasingly clear that the global trading will not be respected by large economies until or unless a major reform takes place. A key pillar of the previous global trading system, the United States, no longer believes that the system has served its interest well. The US trade policy is characterized by volatility and unpredictability. Less than two weeks after the US and China announced a temporary truce from their triple-digit tariffs reached in Geneva on May 12, President Trump threatened on May 23 to impose a 50% tariff on imports from the European Union, but then announced a delay of implementation until July 9, before instituting on June 4 a separate 50% tariff on steel and aluminum imports that will ensnare Korea, Canada, Japan, and other countries. In case that is not enough drama, a US Federal Court ruled that all Trump tariffs that rely on the authority of the International Economic Emergency Act are invalid, which include the infamous “reciprocal tariffs” on Korea and other countries that may take effect on July 9, before the ruling was put on hold by an Appeals Court.

It is important to recognize that many of the new Trump tariffs violate US treaty commitments to both the World Trade Organization and to partner countries such as Korea that have signed a free trade agreement. The US actions are de facto incentivizing or at least providing excuses to other countries to walk back on their commitments under the WTO. In a world in which countries can take arbitrary tariff actions unconstrained by global trading rules, that world is inherently biased against small and medium sized economies with little bargaining power.

Second, in terms of international finance, the safety of the traditional global safety asset - US government bonds - is being called into question by actions of the US government. In particular, the budget bill that the President Trump wants the Congress to pass will add 2.4 trillion dollars to national debt over the next ten years, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office. This is on top of the 36.2 trillion dollars of the existing debt (by end of April 2025), or about 124% of the US GDP in 2024. When Mike Campbell, a character in Hemingway’s novel, The Sun Also Rises, was asked how he went bankrupt, he describes two phrases, “gradually and then suddenly.” Because the US has never defaulted technically so far, the rise in the risk premium is in the “gradually” phase at this moment. Investors now wonder if a “suddenly” phase could come sooner than previously thought.

For a country whose currency is not a major reserve currency, such as Malaysia or Argentina, it often has to finance its government deficit by borrowing in an international reserve currency (typically the US dollar). If the debt reaches a high level, say 80% of GDP or more, it would find it hard to continue and has to pursue either a corrective fiscal consolidation (tax increase or spending cuts), or a default. Countries with a major reserve currency status such as the United States can borrow in its own currency and, even after reaching an equally high level of debt, have an additional option of printing more money to pay off the debt.

It is clear that the United States does not currently want to pursue fiscal consolidation, as evidenced by President Trump’s budget proposal that enlarges rather than reduces the fiscal deficit. If you are a holder of US government debt, you are facing either a direct default - not a likely event based on US history, or a de facto default in the form of a reduction in the real value of your holdings. Neither of the two possibilities is desirable from the bond holders’ viewpoint. This explains an apparent reduction in the appetite to buy or hold the US government debt and an increase in the bond yields - required returns to compensate the investors for bearing such risk.

Third, a reshuffling of global supply chains appears to be imposed on the world economy by a rising tension between the United States and China. Both countries are centrally located in many of the existing global supply chains, including in electronics, pharmaceutical, chemicals, and automobiles. Korean firms tend to be well integrated into these supply chains. The intentional untangling of the supply chains by either the US or China presents a dilemma for countries like Korea, which depends on the United States for its defense security, but counts China as its top trading partner. Choosing either side could mean declining corporate profit, a reduction in GDP growth, and a lower living standard.

Korea and most other countries do not like any of these developments, let alone all of them together, but need to find ways to manage the risks. On the trade front, to survive and hopefully thrive in the new global trading reality, Korean would need to pursue closer partnership with the European Union ad other RCEP members. Korea may also need to set aside its reservation and seek membership in Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

On the international finance front, to optimize the balance on value preservation and liquidity, Korea might need to diversify its reserve holding away from over-dependence on dollar assets, and negotiate with more central banks for a swap agreement. The list of potential swap agreement partners should include the European Central Bank, Bank of England, People’s Bank of China, and Bank of Japan. My research with Yang Jiao, Ohyun Kwon, Saiah Lee suggests that swap agreements can help Korean banks and firms better hedge risks associated with invoicing in non-dollar currencies from the partner countries, which in turn help them to reduce their dependence on the US dollar.

In terms of strategies on supply chains, firms in Korea and elsewhere have already started to rethink about the balance between efficiency and resilience (not overly dependent on a single supplier or a single market). At the national level, however, it is equally important to resist the temptation to try to have domestic supply chains on all products. Otherwise, an overly resilient economy is one with low efficiency and low growth.

The world trading and financial landscape is undergoing seismic changes. But there are some changes and challenges at every point in time. All they do is to produce new winners and losers. Those that embrace and manage them well will more likely to be the winners.