[헤럴드경제 = 서병기 선임기자]신예 메탈 밴드 NA103이 오는 3월 세번째 싱글 ‘To Love Is To’를 발표한다.

이번 싱글은 단순한 신곡 발매가 아니다. NA103이 지금 어떤 질문 앞에 서 있는지를 드러내는 기록이다.

전작 ‘Love Hurts’가 사랑의 상처로 인한 감정의 파열을 노래했다면, ‘To Love Is To’는 그 이후를 묻는다.

사랑은 상처인가, 아니면 존재 방식인가. NA103은 그 질문 끝에서 하나의 결론에 도달한다.

사랑은 결국 내어주는 일이며, 자신을 건네는 행위라는 것이다. 하드록의 직선적인 사운드 위에서 그 오래된 진실을 다시 꺼내 든다.

사랑은 소유가 아니라 헌신이며, 계산이 아니라 선택이라는 선언이다.

NA103은 톰지와 조렌이 결성한 2인조 밴드다. 그러나 이들의 구조는 전통적인 밴드 형식에 머물지 않는다.

고정 멤버 중심 체계 대신, 각 싱글의 성격에 맞는 최적의 연주자들과 협업하는 ‘곡 중심 프로젝트 구조’를 택하고 있다.

이는 규모를 키우기 위함이 아니라, 사운드를 정밀하게 설계하기 위한 방식이다.

NA103은 멤버 수로 정의되지 않는다. 이들은 음악을 통해 하나의 시스템을 구축해 가고 있다. 이 구조는 향후 라이브에서도 이어진다.

스튜디오에서 구현한 밀도 높은 사운드를 무대 위에서도 동일한 에너지로 재현하기 위해 국내외 최고 수준의 연주자들로 라이브 세션 팀을 구성할 계획이다.

장르에 갇히지 않고, 메탈과 록을 기반으로 한 융합적 사운드를 통해 음악을 하나의 문화로 확장해 나가겠다는 의지다.

한편, 지난 1월 20일 공개된 두 번째 싱글 ‘Love Hurts’는 TV 방송활동 없이 뮤직비디오가 유튜브 조회수 100만 회를 훌쩍 넘기는 이례적인 성과를 만들어 냈다.

막 걸음마를 시작한 신생 밴드에게 이는 의미 있는 지점이다. 그러나 NA103은 이를 성취로 규정하지 않는다.

지금의 반응은 시작일 뿐이다. 이들이 원하는 것은 숫자가 아니라 지속성이다. 일회성 관심이 아니라 반복 청취와 무대를 통해 형성되는 애정의 단계다.

NA103은 앞으로도 꾸준한 싱글 발표를 통해 자신들의 메시지를 축적해 갈 예정이다. 지금은 이름이 낯설 수 있다. 그러나 이 기록은 분명한 출발점이다. 그리고 그들이 남기는 한 문장은 이것이다. “Think Stop. Sense Open.”

<영문 기사>

K-Metal Band NA103 Releases 3rd Single ‘To Love Is To’ In March

[Herald Economy = Senior Reporter Seo Byung-ki] New metal band NA103 will release its third single “To Love Is To” in March.

The new single is not just a new song released. It is a record that reveals what kind of questions NA103 is facing right now.

If the previous work “Love Hurts” sang about the rupture of emotions caused by the hurt of love, “To Love Is To” asks after that.

Is love a wound or a way of being. NA103 comes to a conclusion at the end of that question.

Love is the act of giving away in the end and handing yourself over. On the straight sound of the hard rock, the old truth is brought out again.

It is a declaration that love is not possession, but commitment, not calculation, but choice.

NA103 is a two - band formed by Tomge and Zoren. However, their structure does not remain in the traditional band format.

Instead of a fixed member-centered system, we are choosing a “song-centered project structure” that collaborates with the optimal performers suitable for the characteristics of each single.

This is not to increase the scale, but to precisely design the sound.

NA103 is not defined by the number of members. They are building a system through music. This structure will continue in the future live.

In order to reproduce the dense sound implemented by the studio with the same energy on stage, a live session team will be formed with top-notch performers at home and abroad.

It is a willingness to expand music into a culture through a fusion sound based on metal and rock without being trapped in the genre.

Meanwhile, the second single “Love Hurts,” released on January 20, produced an unusual performance in which the music video exceeded 1 million views on YouTube without TV broadcasting.

This is a significant point for a fledgling band. However, NA103 does not define this as an achievement.

“This reaction is just the beginning. What they want is continuity, not number. It is not a one-time interest, but a stage of affection formed through repeated listening and stage.

NA103 will continue to accumulate their messages through consistent single releases. The name might be unfamiliar now. However, this record is a clear starting point. And one sentence they leave is this. “Think Stop. Sense Open.”