불과 얼마 전까지만 해도 우리가 던지던 질문은 “AI가 우리 삶의 방식을 얼마나 뒤흔들 것인가?”였다.

하지만 이제 전문가들의 질문은 거꾸로 “우리의 삶의 방식이 AI를 방해하게 될 것인가?”-적어도 그 발전과 성장에 제약을 주게 될 것인가-에 집중돼 있다.

문제의 핵심은 미국과 한국은 물론 전 세계의 기존 전력망이, 인공지능과 머신러닝이 최적 수준으로 작동하는 데 필요한 엄청난 전력 수요를 감당할 수 있는가 하는 점이다. 이는 앞으로 다가올 10년 동안 AI가 요구할 것으로 예상되는 사용량과 기술 발전 수준을 달성하기는 커녕, 지금 수준을 유지하는 데조차도 어려움이 있다는 뜻이다.

전 세계적으로 AI에 대한 수요는 혁명적인 속도로 증가하고 있다. 머신러닝, 자동화, 데이터 분석 분야의 발전은 기업들로 하여금 운영을 간소화하고 비용을 절감하며, 특히 금융과 의료와 같은 분야에서 고도로 개인화된 고객 경험을 제공하기 위해 AI 도입을 강제하고 있다. 시장조사기관 그랜드뷰 리서치(Grand View Research)에 따르면, 세계 AI 시장은 2030년까지 1조 8,100억 달러 규모로 성장할 것이며, 글로벌 경제에 약 15조7000억달러의 부가가치를 창출할 것으로 예상된다.

문제는, 특히 대규모 언어 모델을 포함한 인공지능 애플리케이션이 막대한 전력을 요구한다는 것이다. 이는 AI 모델을 훈련하고, 이를 활용해 질문에 응답하는 과정의 연산 집약성 때문이며, 그에 수반되는 방대한 양의 데이터를 저장하는 데도 많은 전기가 필요하기 때문이다. AI의 에너지 사용 항목은 처리 능력을 위한 전력, 데이터 저장을 위한 전력, 그리고 데이터 센터의 하드웨어를 냉각시키는 데 필요한 전력을 포함한다. 실제로, AI 모델은 일반적인 디지털 컴퓨터 시스템을 운영하는 데이터 센터보다 훨씬 더 많은 전력을 소비하는 대형 데이터 센터를 필요로 한다.

지난달 MIT 테크 리뷰(MIT Tech Review) 보도에 따르면, 현재 미국에는 약 3,000개의 데이터 센터가 있으며, 이번 AI 붐으로 인해 2030년까지 수천 개가 추가될 수 있다고 한다. 또 골드만삭스(Goldman Sachs)의 최근 분석에 따르면, AI로의 전환은 2030년까지 전 세계 데이터 센터의 전력 수요를 최대 165% 증가시킬 수 있다. 2026년 기준, 이 데이터 센터들이 소비할 전력량은 1,000테라와트시(TWh)에 이를 것으로 예측되며, 이는 일본 전체의 전력 소비량과 맞먹는 수준이다.

이미 곳곳에서 이러한 추가 전력을 어디서 확보할 것인지에 대한 의문 때문에 데이터 센터 신축이 지연되고 있다는 징후들이 나타나고 있다. 이 추세가 지속된다면, 전 세계적인 AI 수요에 대응하기도, 미래의 AI 기술 발전을 촉진하기도 어려워질 것이다.

이를 해결하기 위해, 메타(Meta), 아마존(Amazon), 마이크로소프트(Microsoft), 구글(Google) 같은 메가 테크 기업들은 지난 1년간 자사 데이터 센터를 운영하기 위한 새로운 전력 공급 방안을 찾고 있다.

많은 이들이, 정부를 포함해, 주목하고 있는 한 가지 가능한 해법은 청정 재생 에너지로의 전환이다. 하지만 AI와 전력 소비에 대한 냉정한 현실은 아주 다른 방향을 가리킨다.

바로 원자력이, 탄소 배출을 줄이면서도 데이터 센터를 운영할 수 있는 전력을 안정적으로 공급할 수 있는 최적의 대안으로 떠오르고 있는 것이다.

예를 들어, 아마존은 작년 10월 워싱턴주의 공공 전력 회사인 에너지 노스웨스트(Energy Northwest)와 계약을 체결했다. 이 계약은 X-에너지(X-energy)의 소형 모듈 원자로(SMR) 건설 초기 단계에 아마존이 자금을 투자하는 형태로 이뤄졌으며, 향후 이 프로젝트 중 하나의 모듈에서 생산되는 전기를 아마존이 구매하게 된다. 이 모듈 하나는 최대 320메가와트(MW)의 전력을 생산할 수 있고, 프로젝트 전체는 960MW까지 확장될 수 있다. 현재 건설 중인 많은 AI 특화 데이터 센터는 최소 500MW 이상의 전력을 필요로 하므로, 이 프로젝트는 단지 하나의 데이터 센터에 전력을 공급하는 수준일 수 있다.

마이크로소프트 역시 작년, 펜실베이니아에 있는 쓰리마일섬 1호기의 운영 주체인 콘스텔레이션(Constellation)과 장기 전력 구매 계약을 체결하며 같은 방향으로 나아갔다. 콘스텔레이션은 이 원자로를 크레인 클린 에너지 센터(Crane Clean Energy Center)로 개명해 재가동할 계획이며, 마이크로소프트는 그 주요 고객이 될 예정이다. 이 원자력 발전소는 2028년 가동 재개를 목표로 하고 있다.

요점은, AI의 미래는 갈수록 증가하는 에너지 공급에 달려 있으며, 그 공급을 안정적으로 감당할 수 있는 것이 바로 원자력이라는 점이다. 미국 에너지부 장관 크리스 라이트(Chris Wright)는 AI와 에너지의 관계를 단도직입적으로 설명한다.

“미국은 글로벌 AI 경쟁에서 승리할 것이다. 하지만 그 전에 우리는 에너지 지배력을 되찾고 미국의 경쟁력을 회복해야 한다.”

그리고 그 에너지 지배력은 필연적으로 원자력에 대한 의존을 의미한다.

그렇다면 풍력이나 태양광 같은 청정 재생 에너지는 어떨까?

문제는, AI 작업 부하는 고도로 특화된 GPU(그래픽 처리 장치)를 필요로 하며, 이는 풍력이나 태양광이 공급할 수 있는 것보다 훨씬 더 많은 전력을 소모한다는 것이다. 특히 GPT와 같은 대형 AI 모델의 훈련은 방대한 데이터와 수십억 개의 파라미터를 다루며, 그 자체가 매우 에너지 집약적인 과정이다. 그리고 그 에너지는 24시간 365일 공급되어야 하며, 중단 없이 유지되어야 한다.

전력 및 송전 컨설팅 기업 그리드 스트래터지스(Grid Strategies)의 대표 롭 그래믈리히(Rob Gramlich)는 이렇게 말한다.

“데이터 센터 기업들은 24시간 내내 전력을 최대한 뽑아 쓰고 싶어한다.”

잠시라도 멈추면 수백만 달러의 손실이 발생할 수 있기 때문이다. 하지만 풍력이나 태양광처럼 간헐적으로만 전기를 생산하는 재생 에너지원은, 이러한 연속적인 전력 수요를 충족시키기 어렵다.

UC 산타바바라의 에릭 마사넷(Eric Masanet) 교수는 정보 기술의 환경적 영향과 지속 가능성을 연구하는 권위자로, “AI 서버는 일반 서버보다 최대 10배 더 많은 전력을 사용하며, 기업들은 이를 전례 없는 규모로 배치하고 있다”며 ”먀전력 수요가 급증하면서 기존 전력망은 심각한 부담을 겪고 있다”고 말헸다. 그는 버지니아 북부 지역을 예로 들며, 이곳에 집중된 대형 데이터 센터들이 전력 수요를 급증시키면서, 결국 공공 전력 회사들이 화석 연료 발전소를 계속 가동해야만 했다고 지적한다. 대형 테크 기업들이 재생 에너지를 사용하는 데이터 센터를 약속하고 있지만, 실제로는 데이터 센터의 확장 속도가 청정 에너지 인프라의 확산 속도를 훨씬 앞지르고 있다.

반면, 원자력 발전소는 일정하고 안정적인 전력을 공급할 수 있으며, 이는 데이터 센터의 요구와 완벽하게 부합한다. 게다가 온실가스 배출이 전무하다는 점에서 원자력은 AI 시대에 가장 지속 가능한 에너지원으로 떠오르고 있다. 게다가, 원자력과 AI는 이미 서로를 보완하며 발전하고 있다.

AI 애플리케이션은 원자력 발전소를 더 안전하고, 효율적이며, 경제적으로 운영할 수 있도록 도와주고 있고, 반대로 원전은 AI가 성장하는 데 필요한 에너지를 공급한다.

예를 들어, 모든 원자로는 매년 수십억 페이지에 달하는 운영 데이터를 생성하는데, AI는 이를 디지털화하고 분석해 규제 준수 절차를 간소화하고, 연료 주기를 최적화하며, 예측 유지보수를 통해 안전성을 향상시킨다.

캘리포니아 디아블로 캐니언(Diablo Canyon) 원자력 발전소에서는 이미 생성형 AI가 문서 검색과 정보 접근 시간 단축을 통해 운영 효율을 높이는 데 활용되고 있다. 이는 미국 원전 최초의 상용 생성형 AI 도입 사례로, 향후 수십 년간 하나의 기준점이 될 것이다.

그리고 만일 원자로가 임계 상태에 이를 위험이 발생할 경우, AI 시스템은 인간 운영자보다 훨씬 빠르게 판단하고 조치를 취할 수 있다.

마지막으로, 에너지 사용량과 비용을 줄이고 지속 가능성을 높이는 또 하나의 해법이 있다. 바로 양자 기술(quantum technology)을 AI 데이터 센터에 통합하는 것이다.

시걸드리(Sigaldry)라는 신생 기업은 AI 데이터 센터에 양자 기반 기능을 제공함으로써, 기존보다 훨씬 적은 에너지로 운영이 가능하도록 하고 있다. 이 기술은 또한 AI와 양자 정보 과학의 융합을 통해 현재의 양자 컴퓨터 모델을 발전시키거나 새로운 양자 모델의 탄생을 촉진할 수도 있다.

양자 컴퓨터는 기존 슈퍼컴퓨터보다 전력 소비량이 수십 배 이상 낮다. 따라서 클래식 CPU와 양자 컴퓨팅을 결합한 하이브리드 컴퓨터 모델이 디지털 데이터 산업에서 확산되면, 이는 AI 혁명의 탄소 발자국을 줄이는 또 하나의 핵심축이 될 수 있다.

어쩌면 시걸드리 같은 기업이 AI 데이터 센터가 청정 재생 에너지로 운영될 수 있도록 전력 수요를 줄이는 열쇠를 쥐고 있을지도 모른다. 그러나 그때까지는, AI의 미래는 원자력이라는 선택지(nuclear option)를 따를 수밖에 없다.

PUTTING ENERGY INTO THE AI REVOLUTION

Until recently the question we were all asking was how much AI was going to disrupt our way of life.

Now, experts are asking whether our way of life is going to disrupt AI-or at least limit its development and growth.

At issue is whether existing power grids-- not only in the US and South Korea but around the world-can keep up with the extraordinary demand for power that artificial intelligence and machine learning make in order to function at optimal level, let alone achieve the new heights of usage and development everyone expects, and that AI will demand, in the coming decade.

The demand for AI has been growing at a revolutionary pace around the world. Advancements in machine learning, automation, and data analysis are forcing companies to adopt AI to streamline operations, reduce costs, and -in areas like banking and health care--create highly personalized customer experiences. The global AI market will be growing to $1.81 trillion by 2030, according to Grand View Research, while adding something like $15.7 trillion to the global economy.

The challenge is that artificial intelligence, especially the apps that involve large language models, require massive amounts of electrical power. This is due to the computational intensity of training AI models and then using these models to answer questions--not to mention the large amounts of data they have to store in order to run the process. The AI energy consumption balance sheet includes electricity for processing power; for data storage; and for cooling the hardware in data centers. In fact, AI models require massive data centers that eat far more amounts of power than the data centers servicing normal digital computer systems.

According to the MIT Tech Review in its May 20, 2025 issue, the United States alone has roughly 3,000 data centers. The current AI boom could add thousands more by the end of the decade. According to one recent analysis from the investment firm Goldman Sachs, the push to AI could increase global data center power demand by as much as 165% by 2030. The global electricity demand of these data centers is projected to reach 1,000 terra watt hours just in 2026. That’s equal to the entire electricity consumption of Japan.

Already there are indications that construction of new data centers is slowing, due to doubts about where all that extra power is going to come from. If that trend continues, it’s going to put a severe crimp in the ability to meet the global demand for more AI-and to fuel key advances in AI technology in the future.

To fill the gap, over the past year mega-tech companies like Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google have been looking for new ways to generate the power they need to keep their data centers thriving.

One possible popular solution many are considering, including governments, is turning to clean renewables. But the cold hard facts about AI and power consumption point in a very different direction.

Instead, nuclear power has emerged as the best candidate for companies looking to build and power its data centers while also cutting CO2 emissions.

In October, for example, Amazon signed a deal with Energy Northwest, a utility in Washington state. The deal involves Amazon funding the first construction phases of an X-energy small modular reactor project. the state. The tech giant will be able to buy electricity from one of the modules in the first project, which could generate 320 megawatts of electricity and eventually grow to as much as 960 megawatts. Many new AI-focused data centers under construction will require 500 megawatts of power or more, so this project might be just large enough to power a single site.

Microsoft made headlines with the same turn to nuclear last year when it signed a long-term power purchase agreement with Constellation, the owner of the Three Mile Island Unit 1 nuclear plant in Pennsylvania. Constellation plans to reopen one of the reactors at that site and rename it the Crane Clean Energy Center. Microsoft will be the company’s biggest customer once the plant comes back online, which is slated for 2028.

The bottom line is, AI’s future depends on access to an ever-growing supply of energy, which nuclear power can provide in abundance. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has put the relationship between AI and energy in stark terms: “The United States will win the global AI race - but first, we must unleash our energy dominance and restore American competitiveness.” Energy dominance means, inevitably, relying on sources of nuclear power.

What about turning to clean renewables like wind and solar?

The challenge for renewables is that AI workloads demand highly specialized graphics processing units (GPUs) that consume significantly more electricity per kilowatt hour than wind and solar outputs can meet. AI model training, particularly for large-scale models like ChatGPT, not only involves processing vast amounts of data and billions of parameters, making it an energy-intensive process-far more than current wind and solar energy sources can supply. It also needs that power all the time, without interruption.

“Data center companies pretty much want to run full out, 24/7,” says Rob Gramlich, president of Grid Strategies, a consultancy focused on electricity and transmission. Every second of downtime can cost millions of dollars. Unfortunately, sustainable energy sources like wind turbines and solar arrays that generate electricity only intermittently, as the attached graph shows.

A leading expert in industrial sustainability and the environmental impacts of information technology, Professor Eric Masanet at the University of California, Santa Barbara notes, “AI servers use up to 10 times the power of a standard server, and companies are deploying them at an unprecedented scale,” Masanet noted. “The combination of high power needs and rapid expansion is what’s straining the grid.”

The increasing electricity demand from AI data centers poses a significant challenge to sustainability goals. Professor Masanet points to Northern Virginia as an example of how plans can go awry, where the region’s concentration of new data centers has forced utilities to keep fossil fuel plants online to meet the surging demand. While major tech companies pledge to build data centers that will use renewable energy, the reality is that the expansion is far outdistancing deployment of clean energy sources.

On the other hand, nuclear power plants typically put out a constant supply of energy to the grid, which aligns well with what data centers need. With their record for zero greenhouse gas emissions, nuclear power is clearly the sustainable energy source for AI, as well.

There’s an additional advantage to going nuclear: AI and nuclear technologies are already working closely together. AI apps are making nuclear power plants safer, more efficient and affordable-even as nuclear plants will provide the additional energy AI needs to thrive.

Every nuclear reactor generates billions of pages of operational data. AI can digitize and then sift through these massive data archives, and in the process streamline regulatory compliance, optimize fuel cycles and enhance plant safety through predictive maintenance.

At California’s Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, for example, AI is already in action: streamlining document search and retrieval, reducing the time required to access critical information, and boosting operational efficiency. This first commercial use of generative AI at a U.S. nuclear power plant, will set the trend for decades to come.

And if and when a nuclear power source threatens to go critical, AI systems will be able to make decisions to mitigate conditions or even shut down a plant far faster than the human operators in charge.

Finally, there’s still another answer to lowering energy use and costs, and enhancing sustainability goals. That’s by integrating quantum technology into the power equation. This is what a new company, Sigaldry, is doing by supplying quantum-based capabilities to AI data centers, as a way to enable those data centers to avoid consuming the massive amounts of energy and big facilities normally needed to power them. At the same time, integrating AI with quantum information science at this upstream level can also accelerate the development of existing quantum computer models, or even generate new ones.

Today, quantum computers’ electricity usage is orders of magnitude less than any existing supercomputer, regardless of the quantum architectures available. Indeed, as hybrid computer models integrating quantum with classical CPUs take hold in the digital data business, we will discover another vector point where quantum computing lowers the energy demand, and with it the carbon footprint, of the AI revolution.

Who knows? A company like Sigaldry may hold the key after all to AI data centers being powered by clean renewables, by bringing the energy required down to sustainable levels. Until then, however, the future of AI lies with following the nuclear option.

ARTHUR HERMAN is Senior Fellow at the Civitas Institute at the University of Texas-Austin, and former director of the Quantum Alliance Initiative. He is also author of Freedom’s Forge: How American Business Produced Victory in World War II.