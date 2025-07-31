[헤럴드경제=김지헌 기자] 한국이 미국에 3500억달러(약 490조원)를 투자하는 등의 조건으로 한국에 대한 상호관세를 기존 25%에서 15%로 낮추기로 했다고 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 30일(현지시간) 밝혔다.

트럼프 대통령은 이날 사회관계망서비스(SNS) 트루스소셜에 올린 글에서 미국이 한국과 무역 합의를 체결하기로 했다면서 이같이 밝혔다.

트럼프 대통령은 향후 2주 내로 백악관에서 이재명 대통령과 정상회담을 개최하고 이번 무역 합의 내용을 발표할 계획이라고 말했다.

다음은 트럼프 대통령의 SNS 전문의 번역문과 원문이다.

(원문)

I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has agreed to a Full and Complete Trade Deal with the Republic of Korea. The Deal is that South Korea will give to the United States $350 Billion Dollars for Investments owned and controlled by the United States, and selected by myself, as President. Additionally, South Korea will purchase $100 Billion Dollars of LNG, or other Energy products and, further, South Korea has agreed to invest a large sum of money for their Investment purposes. This sum will be announced within the next two weeks when the President of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, comes to the White House for a Bilateral Meeting. I would also like to congratulate the new President on his Electoral Success. It is also agreed that South Korea will be completely OPEN TO TRADE with the United States, and that they will accept American product including Cars and Trucks, Agriculture, etc. We have agreed to a Tariff for South Korea of 15%. America will not be charged a Tariff. I would like to thank the Trade Representatives who came forward today. It was an Honor to meet them, and talk about the Great Success of their Country!