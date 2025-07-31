[헤럴드경제=김지헌 기자] 한국이 미국에 3500억달러(약 490조원)를 투자하는 등의 조건으로 한국에 대한 상호관세를 기존 25%에서 15%로 낮추기로 했다고 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 30일(현지시간) 밝혔다.
트럼프 대통령은 이날 사회관계망서비스(SNS) 트루스소셜에 올린 글에서 미국이 한국과 무역 합의를 체결하기로 했다면서 이같이 밝혔다.
트럼프 대통령은 향후 2주 내로 백악관에서 이재명 대통령과 정상회담을 개최하고 이번 무역 합의 내용을 발표할 계획이라고 말했다.
다음은 트럼프 대통령의 SNS 전문의 번역문과 원문이다.
나는 미국이 대한민국과 완전하고 포괄적인 무역 협정을 체결했다는 사실을 발표하게 되어 기쁩니다.
이 협정에 따르면, 대한민국은 미국이 소유하고 통제하며, 대통령인 내가 직접 선정한 투자처에 대해 미국에 3500억 달러를 제공하게 됩니다.
또한, 대한민국은 1000억 달러 규모의 LNG 또는 기타 에너지 제품을 구매하기로 하였으며, 더 나아가 자국의 투자 목적을 위한 대규모 투자 자금도 투입하기로 합의하였습니다. 이 투자 금액은 앞으로 2주 이내에, 이재명 대한민국 대통령이 백악관에서 양자 회담을 위해 방문할 때 발표될 예정입니다.
나는 또한 이재명 대통령의 선거 승리를 축하드립니다.
이번 협정에서는 대한민국이 미국과의 무역에 전면 개방될 것이며, 자동차와 트럭, 농산물을 포함한 미국산 제품들을 수용하기로 합의했습니다.
우리는 대한민국에 대해 15%의 관세를 적용하기로 하였고, 미국에는 관세가 부과되지 않기로 하였습니다.
오늘 협상을 위해 자리를 함께해 준 무역 대표들에게 감사를 전합니다.
그들을 만나고, 그들의 국가가 이룬 위대한 성공에 대해 이야기할 수 있어 영광이었습니다!
(원문)
I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has agreed to a Full and Complete Trade Deal with the Republic of Korea. The Deal is that South Korea will give to the United States $350 Billion Dollars for Investments owned and controlled by the United States, and selected by myself, as President. Additionally, South Korea will purchase $100 Billion Dollars of LNG, or other Energy products and, further, South Korea has agreed to invest a large sum of money for their Investment purposes. This sum will be announced within the next two weeks when the President of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, comes to the White House for a Bilateral Meeting. I would also like to congratulate the new President on his Electoral Success. It is also agreed that South Korea will be completely OPEN TO TRADE with the United States, and that they will accept American product including Cars and Trucks, Agriculture, etc. We have agreed to a Tariff for South Korea of 15%. America will not be charged a Tariff. I would like to thank the Trade Representatives who came forward today. It was an Honor to meet them, and talk about the Great Success of their Country!
