중앙은행은 현대 경제에서 독특한 위치를 차지하고 있다. 이들은 선출되지 않은 기관임에도 통화정책을 책임지며, 이는 원칙적으로 인플레이션·고용·금융안정에 영향을 미친다. 이러한 역할을 신뢰받으며 수행하려면, 중앙은행은 단기적인 정치 압력으로부터 독립적이어야 한다. 그런데 최근 중앙은행의 독립성 개념 자체가 도전받고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 집권 1기 때 연방준비제도(Fed·연준)가 금리를 충분히 빠르게 인하하지 않았다고 공개적으로 비판했고, 최근에도 이런 요구를 반복하면서 제롬 파월 연준 의장을 임기 만료 전에 교체할 수 있다고 여러 차례 시사했다.

이 사안을 제대로 이해하려면, 먼저 연준을 뒷받침하는 제도적 틀을 간단히 살펴본 뒤 독립성의 원칙을 구성하는 데 있어 핵심이라고 생각되는 두 가지 요소-‘책임성(accountability)’과 ‘효과성(effectiveness)’-에 대해 집중적으로 논의하고자 한다. 이 글의 핵심 주장은 중앙은행의 독립성은 그 기관이 목표를 효과적으로 달성할 수 있을 때, 그리고 국민에게 책임을 질 때에만 의미가 있다는 것이다.

중앙은행의 독립성이란 무엇인가

중앙은행의 독립성이란 본질적으로 ‘정책 목표를 설정하는 정치권’과 ‘그 목표를 달성하는 방식에 대해 결정하는 통화당국’간의 분리를 뜻한다. 이 제도적 설계는 단기적인 정치적 이해가 금리 결정 같은 통화정책에 영향을 미치는 것을 방지하려는 목적을 가진다.

중앙은행 독립성은 다음 두 가지로 나눌 수 있다.

①목표 독립성(goal independence): 예를 들어 인플레이션 목표 설정처럼 정책 목표 자체를 설정할 수 있는 능력.

②수단 독립성(instrument independence): 목표를 달성하는 구체적 방법을 정할 수 있는 능력, 예를 들어 금리 결정.

대부분의 경우 중앙은행은 수단 독립성만을 보장받으며, 목표는 법률로 정해지고 그 목표를 달성하는 방식만이 정치적 압력으로부터 보호된다. 전체적으로 보면, 이러한 제도적 구조는 효과적인 것으로 입증돼 왔다. 독립적인 중앙은행을 둔 나라들은 대체로 인플레이션이 낮고 경기변동이 완만하며 장기 성장률이 더 높다.

미국 연방준비제도(Fed)

미국에서 연준은 연방준비법(Federal Reserve Act)에 따라 운영되며 의회가 정한 이중책무(dual mandate), 즉 물가 안정과 최대 고용을 달성해야 한다. 이 틀 안에서 연준은 금리 결정과 자산운용에 있어 일정 수준의 재량권을 갖는다.

‘최대 고용’이란 인플레이션을 유발하지 않는 범위 내에서 가능한 최고 수준의 고용을 의미한다. 연준은 특정 실업률을 목표로 하지 않으며, 대신 다양한 노동시장 지표를 종합적으로 분석해 고용이 산업 및 지역 전반에 걸쳐 고르게 확산되고 있는지를 본다. ‘물가 안정’이란 인플레이션이 낮고 예측 가능하게 유지돼 가계와 기업이 계획, 투자, 대출, 차입 등을 신뢰를 갖고 할 수 있게 만드는 것을 뜻한다. 연준은 이를 연간 개인소비지출(PCE) 물가지수 기준 2% 인플레이션을 장기 목표로 해석하며 단기 충격을 고려한 점진적 달성을 지향한다. 정책 결정은 연방공개시장위원회(FOMC)가 맡으며 총 19명 중 12명이 투표권을 갖는다. ▷대통령 지명 후 상원 인준을 받은 이사 7명 ▷12개 지역 연준 총재 중 5명 (뉴욕 연준 총재는 상시 투표권 보유, 나머지는 순환) 등이다.

의장이 회의를 주도하긴 하지만 각 투표권자의 표는 동등하며 반대 의견도 흔하다. 예를 들어 최근 회의에서는 보우먼(Bowman)과 월러(Waller) 이사가 25bp(1bp=0.01%포인트) 인하를 주장했지만, 파월 의장과 다수는 금리 동결을 택했다.

연준은 투명성과 대중에 대한 책임을 매우 중시한다. FOMC 회의 직후엔 공식 성명서를 내고, 3주 후엔 상세한 회의록을 공개한다. 2019년부터는 매 회의 후 기자회견을 열고 경제전망 요약(SEP) 을 분기별로 발표해 각 위원의 성장률, 인플레이션, 실업률, 정책금리 전망치를 공개한다. 뿐만 아니라 의장은 ‘험프리-호킨스법(Humphrey-Hawkins Act)’에 따라 매년 두 차례 의회에 출석해 정책에 대한 질의응답을 받는다. 이러한 투명성 장치는 단순히 책임을 묻기 위한 것이 아니라, 시장 기대를 조율함으로써 통화정책의 실효성을 높이기 위한 것이다.

트럼프와 파월의 충돌

트럼프 대통령이 파월 연준 의장을 임기 내 교체할 수 있다고 언급한 것은 중앙은행 독립성을 보호하는 관행을 정면으로 위반한 것이다. 물론 미국법상 연준 의장은 ‘중대한 비위나 직무유기’가 없는 한 해임될 수 없기 때문에 법적으로는 교체가 어렵다.

그러나 더 큰 문제는 제도적 위험에 있다. 정치적 불만을 근거로 의장을 해임하는 선례가 생기면 향후 의장들은 더 쉽게 정치 압력에 노출될 수 있다. 심지어 새 의장이 임명되더라도 전임자에 대한 정치 공격이 있었다면 그 인사의 독립성에도 의구심이 따를 수 있다.

그렇다면 왜 이런 정치적 공격이 일어나는가. 팬데믹 이후 급등한 인플레이션 2023년 3월의 은행 위기를 통해 드러난 감독 실패 등은 연준의 신뢰를 훼손시켰다. 만약 정책 성과가 좋았다면 정치 압력도 덜했을 것이다. 이는 중앙은행 독립성이 효과성과 책임성이라는 두 기둥 위에 존재한다는 더 근본적인 현실을 보여준다.

누가 중앙은행의 책임을 묻는가

독립성은 정치적 간섭으로부터의 자유를 의미하지만, 그렇다고 중앙은행이 책임으로부터 자유로워야 한다는 뜻은 아니다. 중앙은행은 정책 결정에 대해 정당성을 갖고 설명하고 결과에 따라 평가받아야 한다.

미 연준은 의회 청문회, 회의록, 전망 보고서 등을 통해 일정한 책임 메커니즘을 갖추고 있다. 하지만 정책 목표 달성에 수년간 실패하면 이는 충분치 않을 수 있다. 실제로 연준은 한동안 인플레이션 목표를 하회하다가 팬데믹 이후 급격한 인플레이션을 경험했고 이후에는 과도한 긴축으로도 비판받고 있다.

그래프<1>은 연준이 중시하는 PCE 물가지수의 최근 10년치 월별 인플레이션율을 보여준다. 2% 목표를 기준으로 ±0.5% 범위(임의의 허용 오차)를 점선으로 표시했으며, 최근에서야 이 범위로 되돌아왔다.

실업률 측면에서는 연준은 최근 몇 년 동안 3.5~4.5% 사이의 안정적 실업률을 유지해왔고, 이는 많은 경제학자들이 완전고용에 가까운 수준으로 간주한다. 그래프<2>는 이 고용목표에 대한 연준의 성과를 나타낸다.

이제 중요한 질문이 제기된다. 중앙은행의 성과는 어떻게 평가해야 하며, 목표를 달성하지 못했을 경우 어떤 결과가 따르는가. 이에 대한 정답은 없다. 통화정책 결과는 글로벌 충격, 예상치 못한 위기 등 복잡한 요인에 의해 결정되기 때문이다.

책임성을 강화하는 한 가지 방법은, 외부 전문가에 의한 주기적인 독립 평가를 법제화하는 것이다. 이는 일부 중앙은행에서 이미 시행 중이다. 이 평가에서는 정책 목표 달성 여부뿐 아니라, 당시 정책 결정을 내린 맥락도 함께 분석한다. 예컨대 2020년 팬데믹 동안 실업률이 급등한 것은 정부의 셧다운 조치 때문이었고 이는 어떤 통화정책 수단으로도 단기적으로 대응할 수 없는 충격이었다.

관련된 과제로는 책임 귀속의 주체 문제도 있다. 위원회 전체를 평가할 것인가, 아니면 개별 위원의 책임을 따로 물을 것인가.

효과성: 중앙은행은 여전히 통제력을 가지고 있는가

중앙은행의 운영 독립성은 중요한 전제에 기반한다. 즉, 통화당국이 단기 금리 설정을 통해 인플레이션과 총수요를 효과적으로 통제할 수 있다는 전제다. 그러나 이 전제가 항상 유효한 것은 아니다. 예를 들어 총공급 곡선이 평탄해질 경우 금리 변화가 생산과 물가에 미치는 효과는 약해지고, 중앙은행의 통제력은 줄어든다.

더 나아가 최근 일련의 지속적인 공급 충격-팬데믹, 에너지 가격 상승, 지정학적 불확실성-은 중앙은행의 물가 안정 능력 자체를 시험하고 있다. 여기에 다음과 같은 경제 구조 변화도 정책 환경을 바꾸고 있다.

▷민간 디지털 화폐 및 결제 시스템의 확산→금융 여건에 대한 중앙은행 영향력 감소

▷팬데믹 복구·기후 투자·국방비 확대 등으로 인한 확장적 재정정책

▷생산성·가격 구조에 영향을 주는 기술 변화→전통 모델로 설명되지 않음

이러한 환경에서는 단순히 목표를 달성할 수 있는가보다 목표 달성에 따른 비용과 수단의 적절성이 더 중요해진다.

결국 오래된 질문이 다시 떠오른다. 통화정책의 전달 경로는 지금도 유효한가. 즉, 기준금리 변화가 소비·투자·신용·인플레이션에 어떤 영향을 미치는가. 현재는 2000년대 초반보다 전달 효과가 약화되고 지연되는 경향이 있으며, 국가마다 금융 구조에 따라 그 영향도 달라진다. 예를 들어 미국의 경우, 장기 고정금리 주택담보대출이 많아 금리 인상의 영향이 제한적이다. 반면, 변동금리 비중이 높거나 기업 부채가 많은 국가에선 금리 변동의 파급력이 훨씬 클 수 있다.

더 넓게 보면 통화정책의 효과는 국가별 경제 구조, 재정 여력, 자본 흐름 등에 따라 달라진다. 중앙은행이 이러한 변화 속에서 영향력의 한계를 이해하고 국민에게 설명하는 일은, 독립성을 지키는 것만큼 중요해지고 있다.

결론: 독립성은 무한 권한이 아니다

오늘날 미국에서 중앙은행의 독립성을 우려해야 하는가. 아마도 그렇다. 하지만 보다 근본적인 문제는 정치적 압력 그 자체가 아니라, 신뢰·효과성·책임성의 약화다.

중앙은행 독립성을 원칙으로만 수호하는 것으로는 부족하다. 금융시장, 재정정책, 정치 담론이 커지는 현실 속에서, 이 개념을 새롭게 현대화해야 한다. 결국 통화정책은 정치의 도구가 아니라, 안정의 도구로 남아야 한다. 그 균형이 지금은 매우 위태롭다.

The Challenges of Independent Central Banks

Central banks occupy a unique place in modern economies: they are unelected institutions in charge of managing monetary policy, a responsibility that in principle, has influence on inflation, employment, and financial stability. To do this credibly, central banks must be independent from short-term political pressures. Recently, the general concept of Central Banks’ independence has been challenged. President Trump has been criticizing the Federal Reserve for not lowering quickly interest rates during his first term and has renewed this request in the last few months, suggesting on several occasion that he might replace Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell before the end of his term.

To understand what’s at stake, I will first briefly revisit the institutional framework that underpins the Federal Reserve — and then focus on two core aspects that, in my opinion, are crucial in framing the principle of independence: accountability and effectiveness. My central claim is that independence has value when the central bank is effective in achieving its goals, and when it is accountable to the public it serves.

What Is Central Bank Independence?

At its core, central bank independence refers to the separation between the political authorities who set policy objectives and the monetary authorities who decide how to achieve them. This institutional design aims to prevent short-term political interests from influencing monetary policy interest rate decisions.

There are two types of independence:

• Goal independence: The ability to set policy objectives (e.g. inflation targeting).

• Instrument independence: The ability to choose how to achieve those goals (e.g. setting interest rates).

In most cases, central bank independence is limited to instrument independence while goals are set by legislation, while monetary decisions are left to experts insulated from political pressure.

Overall, the framework has proven effective: economies with independent central banks tend to experience lower inflation, more stable business cycles, and stronger long-term growth.

The Federal Reserve

In the United States, the Federal Reserve operates under the Federal Reserve Act, with a dual mandate set by Congress: price stability and maximum employment. Within this framework, the Fed has flexibility to decide how to set interest rates and manage its balance sheet.

“Maximum employment” refers to the highest level of employment the economy can sustain without sparking destabilizing inflation. The Fed does not target a single unemployment rate; instead, it monitors a broad set of labour market indicators to gauge whether employment is broadly shared across sectors and communities. “Stable prices” means inflation remains low and predictable, allowing households and businesses to plan, invest, borrow, and lend with confidence. The Fed interprets this mandate as a 2% inflation target, measured by the annual change in the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, pursued over the longer run to accommodate short-term shocks.

Policy decisions are made by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), with 12-member voting from a total of 19 participants:

• 7 Board of Governors members (nominated by the President, confirmed by the Senate)

• 5 of the 12 regional Federal Reserve Bank presidents (serving on a rotating basis, with the New York Fed president as a permanent voter)

While the Chair sets the tone, each voting member has a single, equal vote. Dissent is not unusual either: in the latest policy meeting, Governors Bowman and Waller voted for a 25bps cut, while Chair Powell and the majority choose to hold rates steady.

The Fed also places a strong emphasis on transparency and public accountability. After each FOMC meeting, it issues an official statement summarizing its decision. Detailed minutes, released three weeks later, reveal the internal debates behind those decisions. Moreover, since 2019, the Chair holds a press conference after every meeting and releases quarterly projections — the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) — which include individual participants’ forecasts for growth, inflation, unemployment, and the federal funds rate.

In addition, the Fed Chair testifies semiannually before Congress under the Humphrey-Hawkins Act, offering lawmakers a platform to question and critique the Fed’s performance. These transparency tools do not just promote accountability, but they also help guide market expectations, shaping the effectiveness of monetary policy.

The Trump and Powell Conflict

Trump’s latest remarks about potentially replacing Fed Chair Jay Powell before his term ends constitute a clear breach of the norms that protect central bank independence, even if the legal threshold for removal remains high. Under U.S. law, a Fed Chair can only be dismissed “for cause,” such as serious misconduct or dereliction of duty. In practice, that makes politically motivated removal almost impossible.

But the greater danger is not legal: it’s institutional. The risk lies in the delegimitization of the office itself. It would set a precedent in which dissatisfaction with policy decisions becomes grounds for removal, potentially making future Fed Chairs more vulnerable to political pressure. Even a newly appointed Chair could be seen as lacking autonomy, especially if the transition follows direct attacks on their predecessor.

At the same time, we should ask: what lies behind these political attacks on the Fed? From the public’s perspective, the post pandemic surge in inflation and the supervisory failures revealed by the March 2023 banking turmoil have dented the institution’s credibility. A Committee with a successful record would likely face far less political pressure. This brings us to a deeper reality: central bank independence does not exist in isolation. It rests on two pillars—effectiveness and accountability—which together sustain its legitimacy.

Who Holds Central Banks Accountable?

If independence means freedom from political interference, accountability means that central banks must still justify their decisions and in principle be evaluated on outcomes. In the U.S., the Fed is accountable through regular Congressional testimony, detailed minutes, and public forecasts. But these mechanisms may not be sufficient when monetary policy misses its objectives for years at a time. After a decade of undershooting inflation, the Fed faced a sharp and painful post-pandemic inflation surge. It now faces criticism from both hawks and doves — for doing too little, then too much.

The chart below plots monthly PCE inflation—the Fed’s preferred gauge—measured as the year over year percentage change in the last decade. The shaded band of ±0.5 percentage points around the 2% target illustrates an arbitrary tolerance band. Only in recent months has inflation moved back within this range.

When we focus on the employment side the Fed has been quite successfull in keeping unemploymentn between 3.5%-4.5%, a range that many would consider compatible with an economy running close to full employment. The following chart applies the same approach to the labour market mandate, illustrating how unemployment has evolved relative to this benchmark range.

This raises a difficult question: how should we evaluate central banks’ performance and what are the consequences if they fail to meet their mandate? There is no easy answer. Judging monetary policy is inherently complex, particularly when outcomes are shaped by global shocks and unforeseen crises.

One way to strengthen accountability would be to mandate periodic, independent evaluations of central bank performance conducted by external experts (a practice already used by some central banks). These reviews would assess not only whether policy goals were met, but also the context in which decisions were made. For example, during the COVID 19 pandemic, the sudden spike in U.S. unemployment was the result of government mandated shutdowns—a shock no monetary tool could have immediately offset.

A related challenge is how to attribute responsibility. Should performance be assessed at the level of the committee as a whole, or should individual policymakers be held accountable?

Effectiveness: Are Central Banks Still in Control?

The principle of operational independence for central banks rests on a key assumption: that monetary authorities possess effective tools — primarily the ability to set short-term interest rates — to control inflation and manage aggregate demand. But the effectiveness of this framework is not always guaranteed. For instance, when the aggregate supply curve flattens, interest rate changes have less impact on output and prices, limiting the central bank’s ability to achieve its objectives.

More generally, the overall framework might be questioned. A series of persistent supply shocks — from pandemic-driven disruptions to energy price spikes and geopolitical fragmentation — are testing central banks‘ capacity to stabilize inflation. At the same time, structural changes in the economy could further alter the environment in which monetary policy operates. These include:

• The rise of private digital money and payment systems, which may undermine the central bank’s influence over financial conditions.

• A more active fiscal policy stance, driven by demands for pandemic recovery, climate investment, defense spending, and broader social resilience.

• Technological shifts that affect both productivity dynamics and pricing behavior in ways not captured by traditional models.

In this environment, the question is not just whether central banks can hit their inflation targets, but what the costs of doing so might be, and whether the traditional tools are still fit for purpose.

This brings renewed urgency to a long-standing question: how exactly does monetary policy transmission work today? That is, how do policy rate changes affect consumption, investment, credit, and ultimately inflation? The transmission mechanism may now be weaker or slower than it was in the early 2000s, and more dependent on country-specific financial structures.

In the United States, for instance, the prevalence of long-term fixed-rate mortgages insulates many households from rising interest rates, limiting the impact of policy tightening. In contrast, economies with variable-rate housing finance, or higher levels of corporate leverage, may respond more sharply.

More broadly, the effectiveness of monetary policy varies across countries and evolves over time, shaped by the structure of the economy, financial development, fiscal stance, and global capital flows. As central banks navigate this shifting environment, understanding — and communicating — the limit of their influence becomes as important as defending their independence.

Conclusion: Independence Is Not a Blank Check

Should we be worried about central bank independence in the U.S. today? Possibly, but the deeper concerns lie not just in political pressure, but in the erosion of credibility, effectiveness, and accountability.

It’s not enough to defend the independence of central banks as a principle. We must modernize it for a world in which financial markets, fiscal policy, and political narratives exert growing pressure.

In the end, monetary policy must remain a tool of stability, not a tool of politics. This balance is currently fragile.