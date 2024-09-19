Why and How All Businesses Should Consider Turning Their Products into Platforms [Andrei Hagiu-HIC]

In the current digital era, businesses are constantly seeking ways to innovate, grow, and maintain a competitive edge. One increasingly popular strategy is transforming products into platforms. This approach involves expanding existing products and services to also enable interactions among customers or between customers and external third-parties. With some creative thinking and careful implementation, this strategy can generate new revenue streams and enhance competitive advantage via network effects. This essay explores why all businesses should consider the product-to-platform transformation and outlines three key methods to achieve it.

Any product can become a platform

Platforms have emerged as one of the most powerful business models due to their inherent network effects, which drive exponential growth and scalability. These models facilitate interactions between various users, creating value for all parties involved. While giants like Amazon, Alibaba, Apple, Meta and Microsoft epitomize platform success, the concept extends far beyond these tech behemoths. Any business, regardless of its size or industry, can benefit from adopting platform elements to some extent.

The idea of transforming products into platforms revolves around creative and strategic approaches to generate new revenue streams and bolster competitive positioning. Here are a few recent examples that highlight the wide-ranging potential of this strategy:

- FreeWater: This company distributes natural spring water in aluminum bottles or paper cartons for free, funded by selling advertising space on the bottles. This model not only offers free water to consumers but also creates a new advertising platform.

- Samsung‘s Refrigerdating: Samsung turned its refrigerators into a dating platform where users could match with potential partners based on the contents of their fridges.

- ChatGPT‘s GPT Store: OpenAI’s GPT Store allows developers to create and sell custom GPT-based applications, expanding the utility of ChatGPT and creating a new marketplace.

These examples illustrate the diverse and innovative ways businesses can turn their products into platforms, benefiting from increased engagement, loyalty, and revenue opportunities.

Three Methods to Transform Products into Platforms

삼성전자가 출시한 ‘냉장고연애(Refrigerdating)’는 냉장고 속 사진을 이용해 데이트 상대를 찾아주는 신개념 데이트 매칭 서비스다. 냉장고 속 음식의 사진을 찍어 전용 앱에 업로드하고 다른 사용자의 사진을 보면서 데이트 상대를 고를 수 있다. 스마트폰이나 PC만 있다면 지역과 국가에 상관없이 누구나 이용이 가능하다. [삼성전자 제공] Refrigerdating is a service that helps you to find love based on the content of your fridge. By uploading an image of your food, you can get in contact with others who have realized that you are what you eat. How it works: It's the inside (of your fridge) that counts. Simply upload an image and let the world know what kind of person you are. Refrigerdating will then hook you up with a variation of fridges, of different tastes, to pick and choose from. [source: Samsung]

Method 1: Opening Doors to Third-Parties

The first method for transforming a product into a platform is by inviting third-party sellers or developers to promote or sell to your customers within your product or service.

The most basic version of this approach is to sell advertising space. As seen with FreeWater, allowing third-party advertisers to promote their products on your product‘s packaging can create a new revenue stream. Similarly, brands like Amorepacific, Nongshim or CJ CheilJedang could explore selling advertising space on their packaging to complementary, non-competing brands.

While opening the door to third-party advertisers creates a new revenue stream, it does not really benefit your customers, except perhaps indirectly, in the form of lower prices (FreeWater customers get free water, sponsored by advertisements).

This is why the goal should be to implement a more powerful version of opening the door to third parties than just selling ad space on your products. This involves creating something like an app store around your product and getting third parties to create new complementary products specifically designed to work with your product. The classic example of this is Apple‘s App Store, which enabled third-party developers to create new applications and functionalities that greatly enhanced the iPhone. OpenAI’s GPT Store is just the latest prominent example, and it follows in the footsteps of many other software vendors that have created app stores around their flagship products: Amazon Web Services‘ marketplace, Shopify’s app store, Intuit QuickBooks‘ apps portal, Salesforce’s AppExchange, etc.

This approach can also be adopted by manufacturers of hardware products. For instance, an automotive manufacturer like Hyundai could open its vehicle‘s software platform to third-party developers to create new in-car applications or services.

Even consumer packaged goods companies can use the app store idea. For instance, Lotte Chilsung Beverage could invite third parties to come up with new formulas of nutritious supplements or flavors for its soft drinks, that can be selected by consumers online or at the point of sale.

Method 2: Connecting Customers

Another powerful method is to enable interactions or transactions between your customers, adding significant value to your product. This can be achieved in a variety of ways:

Matchmaking Services: Products can incorporate features that connect users for various purposes. Samsung‘s Refrigerdating and Virgin’s ill-fated inflight flirting system are unique examples where products facilitated (or attempted to facilitate) romantic interactions. Perhaps more promising attempts in this direction could be made by platforms like Kindle, Netflix, or Spotify, who could incorporate matchmaking features based on users‘ content preferences.

Building Communities: Establishing forums or online communities where customers can share experiences, tips, and information can enhance product engagement and loyalty. Webkinz by Ganz is a notable example where physical toys are linked to a virtual world, creating a community around the product. A similar example is Hyundai‘s forum, where Hyundai car owners can discuss issues regarding Hyundai’s various car models.

Enabling Transactions: Allowing customers to trade or exchange goods related to your product can foster a robust user community. Lego‘s acquisition of BrickLink, a marketplace for trading Lego sets and parts, exemplifies this approach. It deepens customer engagement and adds value by facilitating interactions among Lego enthusiasts. The latest incarnation of this strategy is IKEA, which is currently testing a marketplace that allows customers to trade second-hand IKEA furniture pieces in Spain and Norway.

프리워터는 광고주에게 받은 돈으로 기업 맞춤형 생수를 생산하고 시민들에게 무료로 나눠주고 있다. 광고주는 저렴한 비용으로 자사의 브랜드를 알릴 수 있다. 시민들은 무료로 제공되는 생수 덕분에 광고에 대한 거부감이 전혀 없다. 광고주로부터 용기 종류에 따라 1병 당 1~1.6달러의 비용을 받는다. 생수 1개가 출고될 때마다 동아프리카의 비영리단체에 10센트씩 기부된다. [프리워터 제공] FreeWater is an innovative advertising platform that utilizes premium spring water as a new type of advertising medium while prioritizing philanthropy and sustainability. Ten cents from each beverage is donated to charity to fight the global water crisis. We only need 10% of Americans to choose FreeWater so we can solve the global water crisis permanently.[source: freewater.io]

Method 3: Reaching Out to Customers‘ Customers

This method is only relevant for B2B products or services. It involves offering products or services that enhance the interactions between your customers and their customers.

The quintessential example is OpenTable, which started as a supplier of reservation management tools for restaurants, and later launched a reservation website for consumers. This transformed OpenTable into a two-sided platform, creating strong network effects by connecting restaurants and diners.

More recent and similar in nature is Shopify‘s Shop.app, which is designed to enhance the online shopping experience for consumers at Shopify-powered stores. It simplifies the checkout process, aggregates transaction history, and offers loyalty points, thereby benefiting both consumers and merchants.

In general, this approach could be leveraged by any “ingredient brand”. Consider for example Gore-Tex‘s product: the trademark technology for building durable, waterproof and breathable garments that it licenses to branded manufacturers such as Arc’teryx, Patagonia, Salomon, Marmot, and Timberland. GoreTex could turn this product into a platform by building an online marketplace where its licensees could feature and sell apparel products based on Gore-Tex fabric. Or it could allow end-consumers to register any Gore-Tex-based product they buy with Gore-Tex and send the items in for repairs. In both cases, Gore-Tex reaches out to its customers‘ customers by offering complementary services. This not only adds value for the consumers but also strengthens its branded customers’ relationship with their customers.

Concluding thoughts

Transforming products into platforms offers a compelling strategy for businesses to innovate, grow, and enhance their competitive edge. By creatively integrating platform elements into their existing products and services, businesses can unlock new revenue streams, foster customer loyalty, and drive sustained growth.

At the same time, there are also some important pitfalls to be aware of. Most importantly, once a product becomes a platform that enables interactions between third parties, ensuring the quality and reliability of third-party contributions becomes critical, since negative user experiences still mainly impact the original product‘s brand. For example, a bad experience with a third-party app on Hyundai’s hypothetical app store would hurt Hyundai‘s brand. And a bad date found via Samsung’s refrigerdating service might lead a frustrated user to blame Samsung. This means that becoming a platform requires careful governance and the alignment of the interests of all stakeholders―the platform, its customers and the third-parties.

Overall, however, most businesses would benefit from considering possible implementations of the product-to-platform methods described above. At the very least, this should spark new ideas for product innovation.

플랫폼으로 진화하는 제품

디지털 시대인 지금, 기업들은 혁신하고 성장하며 경쟁력을 유지할 방법을 끊임없이 모색하고 있다. 그중 제품을 플랫폼으로 전환시키는 전략이 점차 각광받고 있다. 이른바 플랫폼화 전략이란 기존의 제품과 서비스를 확장해 고객과 고객, 고객과 제3자가 제품이나 서비스를 통해 상호작용을 할 수 있도록 만드는 것이다. 창의적인 아이디어를 갖고 신중하게 접근한다면 네트워크 효과를 통해 새로운 수익원을 창출하고 경쟁력을 강화할 수 있다. 이번 칼럼에서는 모든 기업이 제품의 플랫폼 전환을 고려해야 하는 이유를 살펴보고, 세 가지 핵심적인 달성 방안을 제시하고자 한다.

어떤 제품이든 플랫폼이 될 수 있다

플랫폼이 위력적인 비즈니스 모델로 부상했다. 내재적인 네트워크 효과 덕분에 폭발적으로 성장하고 확장할 수 있어서다. 플랫폼 모델 안에서는 다양한 사용자가 활발히 소통하고 관련 당사자 모두가 가치를 누린다. 아마존, 알리바바, 애플, 메타, 마이크로소프트 같은 공룡 기업이 플랫폼의 전형적인 성공 사례다. 그러나 플랫폼 모델이라는 개념이 기술 대기업에만 국한되지는 않는다. 크기나 산업과 관계없이 어떤 기업도 어느 정도 플랫폼 요소를 차용해 이익을 얻을 수 있다.

제품이 플랫폼으로 변신하려면 새로운 수익원을 발굴하고 경쟁 우위를 다질 창의적이고 전략적인 접근이 무엇보다 중요하다. 플랫폼화 전략의 무궁무진한 잠재력을 잘 보여주는 최근 사례를 몇 가지 살펴보자.

▶프리워터(FreeWater)=프리워터는 알루미늄 병이나 종이 팩에 든 천연 샘물을 무료로 나눠준다. 자금은 용기의 광고란을 판매해 확보한다. 프리워터는 이 모델을 이용해 고객에게 물을 무료로 나눠주고 동시에 새로운 광고 플랫폼도 얻는다.

▶삼성의 리프리저데이팅(Refrigerdating: 냉장고 연애)=삼성은 냉장고를 데이트 플랫폼으로 변신시켰다. 이 플랫폼에서 사용자는 냉장고 속 내용물을 바탕으로 미래의 짝을 찾을 수 있다.

-챗GPT의 GPT 스토어=오픈AI의 GPT 스토어에서는 개발자가 GPT 기반의 맞춤형 앱을 제작하고 판매할 수 있다. 챗GPT의 효용성을 올리고 새로운 마켓 플레이스를 형성한다.

위 사례를 보면 기업이 다양한 혁신을 통해 제품을 플랫폼으로 활용해 참여도와 충성도, 수익 창출의 기회를 높이고 이익을 얻을 수 있다는 사실을 알 수 있다.

제품을 플랫폼으로 전환하는 세 가지 방법

▶방법 1: 제3자에게 문호를 개방하라

제품을 플랫폼으로 전환하는 첫 번째 방법은 외부의 판매자나 개발자가 A 회사의 제품이나 서비스를 이용해 A 회사의 고객에게 홍보와 판매를 할 수 있도록 해주는 것이다.

가장 기본적으로 광고 공간 판매를 들 수 있다. 프리워터의 사례처럼 기업의 제품 패키지에서 광고주가 자신의 제품을 홍보할 수 있게 해준다면 새로운 수익원을 마련할 수 있다. 마찬가지로 아모레퍼시픽, 농심, CJ 제일제당 같은 브랜드는 자사 제품의 포장 면을 자사와 경쟁 관계가 아니거나 보완적인 브랜드에 광고판으로 판매하는 방안을 고민해 볼 수 있다.

광고주에게 문을 열어주면 새로운 수익원이 창출되지만, 가격 인하라는 간접적인 형태를 제외하면 실질적으로 고객이 얻는 혜택은 없다(프리워터 고객은 광고 덕분에 공짜로 물을 얻는다).

단순히 제품의 광고 공간을 판매하는 것 외에 제3자의 참여로 더 큰 효과를 볼 방법을 찾아야 하는 이유다. 한 가지 방법은 제품을 기반으로 앱 스토어 같은 것을 만들고, 제3자가 특정적으로 당신 회사 제품과 함께 쓸 수 있는 상호 보완적 신제품을 개발하도록 유도하는 것이다. 이 방법을 실현한 사례로 애플의 앱스토어가 대표적이다. 애플 앱스토어는 외부 개발자가 새로운 앱과 기능을 개발할 수 있도록 해주어 아이폰을 크게 향상했다. 최근 사례 중에는 오픈AI의 GPT스토어가 눈에 띄는데, 오픈AI 전에도 이미 아마존 웹 서비스(마켓 플레이스), 쇼피파이(앱스토어), 인튜이트퀵북(앱 포탈), 세일즈포스(앱익스체인지) 등 수많은 소프트웨어 벤더가 자사의 대표 제품을 기반으로 독자적인 앱스토어를 구축했다.

하드웨어 제품을 만드는 제조사도 이 방식을 적용할 수 있다. 예를 들어 현대와 같은 자동차 제조사는 자동차 소프트웨어 플랫폼을 외부 개발자에게 개방하여 새로운 차량 내 애플리케이션이나 서비스를 만들게 할 수도 있다.

앱스토어를 활용하는데 소비재 기업도 예외는 아니다. 가령 롯데칠성음료는 제3자가 새로운 영양 보충제 제조법이나 청량음료의 새로운 맛을 개발하도록 유도하고, 이렇게 개발된 제품을 온라인이나 판매 지점에서 소비자에게 선보일 수도 있다.

▶방법 2: 고객을 서로 연결하라

고객이 서로 교류하거나 거래할 수 있도록 해 제품의 가치를 크게 높이는 방법 또한 효과적이다. 이 방법을 실현할 수 있는 길은 다양하다.

-매치메이킹 서비스=다양한 목적에서 사용자를 서로 연결하는 기능을 제품에 추가할 수 있다. 삼성의 ‘리프리저데이팅’, 그리고 비록 실패했지만, 버진의 기내 데이팅 시스템은 제품으로 이성 간의 상호작용을 촉진했던 (혹은 촉진하려다 실패했던) 독특한 사례다. 킨들, 넷플릭스, 스포티파이 같은 플랫폼이 이 방면에 도전한다면, 사용자의 콘텐츠 선호도를 기반으로 한 데이팅 기능을 추가할 수 있어 좀 더 가능성이 높을지도 모른다.

-커뮤니티 형성=고객이 경험, 유용한 팁, 정보 등을 공유할 수 있는 포럼이나 온라인 커뮤니티를 만들면 제품 참여도와 충성도를 높일 수 있다. 한 가지 훌륭한 사례로 간즈(Ganz)의 웹킨즈(Webkinz)를 들 수 있다. 웹킨즈에서는 실물 장난감을 가상 세계와 연결해 그 제품을 중심으로 커뮤니티가 형성된다. 비슷한 예로 현대 포럼(Hyundai Forums)을 들 수 있다. 이 포럼에서는 현대차 소유주가 다양한 현대차 모델에 대한 각종 이슈를 토론할 수 있다.

-거래 허용하기=고객이 제품과 관련된 물건을 거래하거나 교환할 수 있게 하면 활발한 사용자 커뮤니티를 키울 수 있다. 일례로 레고는 레고 세트와 부품을 거래하는 마켓 플레이스인 브릭링크를 인수했다. 이를 통해 레고 마니아 간의 교류를 활성화하여 고객 참여도를 높이고 가치를 창출한다. 가장 최근에는 이케아가 이 전략을 활용했다. 이케아는 고객이 이케아 중고 가구를 거래할 수 있는 마켓 플레이스를 현재 스페인과 노르웨이에서 시험 중이다.

▶방법 3: 고객의 고객을 공략하라

고객의 고객 공략하기는 B2B 제품과 서비스에만 해당한다. 고객과 그 고객의 고객이 서로 활발히 교류할 수 있는 제품이나 서비스를 제공하는 것이다.

오픈테이블이 적절한 사례다. 오픈테이블은 식당에 예약관리 툴을 납품하던 회사로, 나중에는 소비자용 예약 사이트를 출시했다. 이 사이트로 오픈테이블은 양면 플랫폼이 되어 식당과 외식 손님을 이어주며 네트워크 효과를 톡톡히 누렸다.

좀 더 최근 사례 중 성격이 비슷한 사례는 쇼피파이의 숍앱(Shop.app)이다. 숍앱은 쇼피파이 가맹점에 대한 고객의 온라인 쇼핑 경험을 개선하기 위해 개발되었다. 숍앱은 계산 과정을 간소화하고, 거래 기록을 수집하며, 포인트를 제공함으로써 소비자와 가맹점 모두에게 혜택을 준다.

이 방식은 어떤 “요소 브랜드(Ingredient brand)”에도 활용될 수 있다. 고어텍스 제품을 예로 들어보자. 이 제품은 방수성, 투습성, 내구성을 가진 의류를 만드는 상표권 기술이다. 고어텍스는 이 기술을 아크테릭스, 파타고니아, 살로몬, 마모트, 팀버랜드 같은 브랜드 제조사에 라이선스한다. 고어텍스는 라이선스 사용 기업이 고어텍스 원단을 이용한 의류 제품을 홍보하고 판매할 수 있는 온라인 마켓 플레이스를 개설하여 이 제품을 플랫폼화할 수 있다. 또는 고어텍스가 적용된 제품을 구매한 최종 소비자가 제품을 고어텍스에 등록하고, 수선이 필요할 때는 고어텍스로 제품을 보낼 수 있도록 할 수도 있다. 두 경우 모두 고어텍스는 상호 보완적인 서비스를 제공함으로써 고객의 고객에까지 도달할 수 있다. 이를 통해 소비자만 가치를 누리는 것이 아니라 고어텍스의 충성 고객 또한 자신의 고객과 관계가 두터워진다.

결론

기업은 제품을 플랫폼으로 전환하는 매력적인 전략을 통해 혁신과 성장을 이루고 경쟁 우위를 유지할 수 있다. 플랫폼 요소를 기존의 제품과 서비스에 창의적으로 결합한다면 새로운 수익원을 확보하고, 고객의 충성도를 높이며, 지속적인 성장을 꾀할 수 있다.

동시에 중요한 함정도 있으니, 주의가 필요하다. 첫째, 일단 제품을 제3자끼리 교류할 수 있는 플랫폼으로 만들었다면, 제3자의 참여가 반드시 질적으로 우수하고 신뢰할 수 있도록 만들어야 한다. 사용자의 부정적인 경험은 원제품의 브랜드에 큰 영향을 미치기 때문이다. 가령 현대가 앱스토어를 개설했다고 가정할 때, 고객이 앱스토어에서 사용한 제3자 앱에 대해 부정적인 경험을 한다면, 현대 브랜드가 손상될 수 있다. 또한 삼성 고객이 리프리저데이팅 서비스를 통해 좋지 않은 데이트 상대를 만나 기분이 나빠진다면 삼성을 비난할 수도 있다. 다시 말해 플랫폼을 세심히 관리하고, 모든 이해관계자, 즉 플랫폼, 고객, 제3자의 이해관계를 정렬해야 한다.

그러나 앞서 설명한 대로 대부분 기업은 제품의 플랫폼화 전략을 이행할 다양한 방안을 고민하는 과정에서 이익을 얻을 것이다. 그렇지 않으면 적어도 제품 혁신을 위한 새로운 아이디어 정도는 얻을 수 있을 것이다.

bonsang@heraldcorp.com