한국의 인공지능(AI) 전략은 세계 3대 AI 강국으로 도약하는 데 있다. 이를 위해 정부는 네 가지 정책 방향을 제시했다. ① 기술과 인프라 혁신 ② 스타트업과 인재 육성 ③ 포용성과 공정성의 문화 조성 ④ AI 거버넌스 분야에서의 글로벌 리더십 확보다. 이러한 목표를 달성하기 위한 핵심 개념으로 정부는 ‘소버린 AI(sovereign AI)’를 강조해 왔다. 이는 경제적 경쟁이자 국가 안보 차원의 필요로 규정된다. 경제적 경쟁이란 미국과 중국의 AI 파운데이션 모델에 대한 글로벌 대안이 되겠다는 의미다. 안보적 측면은 특히 국가 안보와 관련된 데이터가 해외로 유출되는 것을 막을 수 있는 역량을 뜻한다.

몇 달 전 정부는 소버린 AI 파운데이션 모델 프로젝트에 대규모 예산을 투입하겠다고 발표했다. 최종 선정 기업에는 2000억원(미화 73억5000만달러) 이상의 공공 자금이 지원될 예정이다. 이 예산에는 데이터 확보 및 처리, GPU 임차, 인건비 등이 포함된다. 아직 선정 절차는 진행 중이지만, 네이버클라우드와 NC AI 두 기업은 이미 경쟁에서 탈락했다. 이 시점은 이 프로젝트가 가져올 결과에 대해 차분히 논의해볼 수 있는 기회이기도 하다. 이제 근본적인 질문을 던져야 한다. 한국형 대안 모델이 글로벌 무대에서 성공하기 위해 무엇이 필요한가? 그리고 이처럼 막대한 공공 투자가 과연 필요한가?

현재 성능 면에서는 미국의 상용 AI 모델들이 선두를 달리고 있다. 그러나 중국이 고성능 오픈 모델을 빠른 주기로 공개하면서 다른 국가들에도 상당한 압박을 주고 있다. 허깅페이스(Hugging Face)가 공개한 오픈소스 모델 다운로드 분석 보고서에 따르면, 중국 모델에 대한 관심이 크게 증가해 최근 1년간 다운로드 비중이 17.1%까지 급증했다.

이는 사상 처음으로 미국 모델 개발자 전체를 넘어선 수준이다. 이에 대응해 미국의 AI 액션 플랜은 전 세계적으로 채택 가능한 오픈소스·오픈웨이트 모델의 개발과 확산을 강하게 강조하고 있다. 중국 모델의 글로벌 확산을 견제하겠다는 의도가 분명하다. 그러나 안타깝게도 한국은 허깅페이스 분석에서 고성능 오픈소스 모델 개발 상위 10개국에 포함되지 못했다.

AI 기술은 빠르게 진화하고 있으며, 활용 방식도 변화하고 있다. 오픈소스 파운데이션 모델의 성능은 점점 상용 모델에 근접하고 있다. 전문가 분석에 따르면 최고 수준의 오픈 LLM과 독점형 LLM 간의 성능 격차는 약 1년 수준이며, 이 차이는 앞으로 더 줄어들 것으로 예상된다.

그렇다면 왜 오픈소스인가? 오픈소스는 연구자와 중소기업이 고가의 구독료나 특정 기업에 대한 종속 없이 기술을 활용하고 발전시킬 수 있게 해 사회 전체에 이익을 준다. 다만 ‘소버린’이라는 개념과 마찬가지로 ‘오픈소스’ 역시 오해와 책임 회피를 막기 위해 명확한 정의가 필요하다.

오픈소스 이니셔티브(OSI)는 AI 시스템이 오픈소스로 인정받기 위해 어떠한 목적에도 허가 없이 사용할 수 있어야 하고 시스템의 작동 방식과 구성 요소를 연구·검토할 수 있어야 하며 출력을 변경하는 등 자유롭게 수정할 수 있어야 하고 수정 여부와 관계없이 자유롭게 공유할 수 있어야 한다고 규정한다. 완전한 시스템이든, 모델·파라미터(가중치 포함)든, 혹은 다른 구조적 구성 요소든 이 조건은 반드시 충족돼야 한다.

공공 자금으로 개발되는 한국의 소버린 AI 모델 역시 오픈소스로 공개될 예정이다. 이는 책임성을 강화하고, 경제 전반에 AI 기술의 채택과 확산을 촉진하는 데 필수적이다. 그러나 기존 대안들과 경쟁하려면 한국 모델 역시 최첨단(SOTA) 수준이어야 하며, 이를 지속적으로 유지해야 한다. 이는 단순히 모델을 한 번 개발하는 데 그치지 않고, 장기적으로 지속적인 추가 투자가 필요함을 의미한다.

오픈소스 AI 시스템은 데이터와 학습 과정이 공개돼 검증이 가능하며, 코드와 모델 파라미터 역시 투명하다. 특정 벤더가 일방적으로 서비스를 중단하거나 기능을 변경해 사용자 워크플로가 붕괴되는 위험도 줄일 수 있다. 예컨대 충분한 사전 고지 없이 GPT-4o가 중단된 사례와 같은 상황을 피할 수 있다.

연구자들은 오픈 모델을 통해 편향성을 점검하고, 실패 양상을 분석하며, 안전성 주장도 검증할 수 있다. 물론 오픈소스 활용에는 추가적인 연산 자원이 필요할 수 있다. 그러나 모델에 대한 접근성과 통제권은 개인과 기업 모두에 큰 매력으로 작용한다.

개발자들은 API 제약 없이 특정 산업이나 언어에 맞춰 모델을 미세조정하고, 아키텍처를 실험하며, 특화된 애플리케이션을 개발할 수 있다. 기본 모델 성능이 탄탄하다면, 이러한 후속 개선을 통해 한국어 처리 품질 역시 크게 향상될 수 있다.

또한 오픈소스 모델은 필요에 따라 현지화하고 보안적으로 통제할 수 있다. 데이터가 원 개발자나 특정 국가로 흘러가지 않도록 로컬 환경에서 배포·운영할 수 있기 때문에, 이 점에서는 ‘국가 안보’ 논리 상당 부분이 약화된다.

물론 국가 안보는 단순한 데이터 흐름 문제가 아니라, 최첨단 AI 개발과 거버넌스를 수행할 수 있는 국내 엔지니어링 역량을 확보하는 문제라는 반론도 존재한다. 한국이 한국 문화, 역사, 법, 비즈니스 관행을 깊이 이해하는 한국어 모델을 보유해야 한다는 점에는 이견이 없다. 그러나 LLM 하나에 73억5000만 달러를 투자하는 것이 과연 최선의 선택일까? 한국의 전략적 목표를 달성할 다른 방법은 없는가?

한국의 공공 자금이 국가 경제와 글로벌 AI 발전에 기여할 수 있는 경로는 여러 가지다. 하나의 대안은 한국어·문화·법적 맥락에 특화된 최첨단 소형 언어모델(SLM)을 개발하는 것이다. 고성능 오픈소스 소형 모델은 국내 기업과 개발자들이 훨씬 낮은 진입 장벽으로 채택할 수 있으며, 글로벌 모델을 한국 환경에 맞게 미세조정하는 데도 활용할 수 있다.

두 번째 대안은 연산 효율성과 에너지 효율을 동시에 높이는 새로운 기술에 투자하는 것이다. 다수의 국가들은 여전히 연산 자원과 에너지 공급에 심각한 제약을 겪고 있다. 이러한 효율성 개선은 국내뿐 아니라 글로벌 차원에서도 중요한 기여가 된다.

세 번째로는 AI 테스트, 평가, 검증, 그리고 신뢰 가능한 AI 거버넌스 전반에서 세계적 수준의 기술과 제도를 구축하는 것이다. 현재 테스트와 평가의 상당 부분은 이해관계를 가진 대형 AI 기업 주도로 이뤄지고 있다. 이 분야의 기준을 높이면 AI에 대한 신뢰가 강화되고, 이는 더 넓은 채택과 투자로 이어질 수 있다.

이러한 대안들은 동시에 추진될 수 있으며, 현재 글로벌 AI 환경이 안고 있는 근본적 문제를 반영한다. 한국의 이해관계자들이 미국과 중국 모델이 각기 다른 방식으로 편향돼 있으며 한국의 문화·언어·법적 특성을 충분히 반영하지 못한다고 지적하는 것은 타당하다.

그러나 이는 어느 나라 모델을 사용하든 피하기 어려운 문제이기도 하다. 한국형 대안 모델 역시 글로벌 무대에서는 같은 비판을 받을 수 있다. 한국어 모델은 국내 시장에는 큰 도움이 되고 디지털 무역적자 완화에도 기여할 수 있지만, 해외 사용자에게는 매력적이지 않을 수도 있다.

반면 오픈소스 파운데이션 모델을 보완하는 한국형 SLM은 개발·유지 비용이 훨씬 낮고, 한국 목적에 맞는 결과물의 품질을 실질적으로 개선할 수 있다. 나아가 연산·에너지 효율에 대한 투자는 지구적 차원의 지속가능성에도 기여할 것이다.

이러한 분야에 대한 투자는 포용성과 공정성의 문화 조성, AI 거버넌스 분야에서의 글로벌 리더십 확보라는 한국의 목표에도 부합한다. 동시에 이는 국내 인재 경쟁력을 강화하고, 해외 침해로부터 국가 및 경제 자산을 보다 안전하게 지키는 기반이 된다.

이 대안들은 다소 추상적으로 들릴 수 있고, 소버린 AI 목표에서 벗어난 것처럼 보일 수도 있다. 그러나 실제로는 정반대다. 많은 기업들은 환각, 안전성, 프라이버시, 보안 등 LLM이 안고 있는 위험을 인식하고 있다. 한국이 이러한 문제를 해결하는 테스트와 완화 기법을 선도한다면, 더 많은 국내 기업이 AI를 도입하고, 그 기술은 국제적으로도 활용될 수 있다.

또한 높은 추론 비용, 에너지 병목, GPU 부족과 같은 비효율성은 많은 기업의 AI 도입을 가로막고 있다. 이러한 효율성을 개선하는 투자는 AI 확산을 가속하는 강력한 동력이 된다.

AI가 상호의존적으로 발전하는 시대에 목표는 ‘한국 AI의 지배’가 아니라, 특정 해외 공급자에 전적으로 의존하지 않을 만큼의 역량을 확보하면서 오픈소스 AI의 글로벌 흐름에 기여하는 데 있어야 한다. 한국의 강점은 미국식 독점 모델이나 중국식 검열 모델을 모방하는 데 있지 않다. 오히려 AI 발전을 소수의 사적 이익이 아닌, 보다 넓은 공동 번영으로 이끄는 거버넌스 제도를 구축하는 데 있을 수 있다. 막대한 공공 자금이 투입된다면, 그 기대치는 모두의 기준을 끌어올리는 데 맞춰져야 한다.

머브 히콕은 누구

인공지능 정책, 윤리 및 거버넌스 분야의 국제 전문가다. AI·디지털 정책 센터(Center for AI and Digital Policy·CAIDP)의 회장 겸 정책 책임자를 맡고 있다. 글로벌 정부와 국제기구(OECD, UNESCO, 유럽위원회 등)를 대상으로 AI 정책·규제 자문과 거버넌스 전략을 제공한다. 미국 연방 의회와 여러 지방 정부에서 AI 규제에 관한 증언을 해왔다. AI 정책과 데이터 윤리 교육자로서 미시건대에서 데이터 윤리와 책임 있는 AI 과정을 강의한다. 또한 AI 윤리·책임성, 사회적 영향과 민주주의 가치 보호를 주제로 활발히 저술·연설 활동을 이어가며 뉴욕타임스, 이코노미스트, 포브스 등에 기고를 해왔다. AI 윤리 관련 학계·표준화 기구에서도 활발히 활동하고 있다.

Korean public funds for global AI advancements

Korea’s AI strategy is to become one of the top three AI powerhouses in the world. To achieve this vision, the government prioritizes four policy directions: 1)innovating technology and infrastructure, 2)fostering startups and talent, 3)creating a culture of inclusiveness and fairness, and 4)securing global leadership in AI governance. To achieve these policy goals, Korean government has emphasized the need for ‘sovereign AI,’ positioning this both as an economic competition and a national security need. Economic competition refers to becoming a global alternative to the American and Chinese AI foundational models, while the security element refers to the ability to protect the outflow of (especially national security related) data outside of Korea.

A few months ago, the government announced allocation of significant funds towards a sovereign AI foundation model project. Over KRW 200 billion (73.5 billion USD) of public funds, to be exact, will go to the eventual winner. The funding will include data acquisition and processing, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) rentals, and labor costs. While the selection process is still ongoing, two companies (Naver Cloud and NC AI) have been eliminated from the race. This development gives us an opportunity to debate the outcomes of this project. Now, it is important to step back and ask fundamental questions: What is necessary for this Korean alternative to be successful globally? And is such a huge investment from public funds necessary?

American commercial models are currently leading in performance, However, China’s push to release high-performing open-models with rapid updates has put pressure on other countries. Recent reports from Hugging Face, analyzing open-source model downloads, shows significant interest in these models, and a corresponding increase in the downloads of Chinese models, surging to 17.1% in the recent year, “surpassing the collective of American model developers for the first time.” In response, the American AI Action plan strongly emphasizes development and deployment of open-source open-weights model which could be adopted globally. The U.S. Administration is keen to have counter the global diffusion of the Chinese models. ROK, unfortunately, is not listed in the Hugging Face analysis as one of the top ten countries developing high-performing open-source models.

AI technology is rapidly evolving, and the adoption modes are shifting. Open-source foundation models are increasingly performing better. Expert analysis shows that the capability gap between the best open and proprietary LLMs is around one year, and expected to narrow further. Why open source you might ask? Or what would it take? Open source is a benefit to society at large, where both researchers and smaller businesses can build without incurring significant subscription costs or dependencies. However, just like the term ‘sovereign’, open source’ also needs a clear definition to avoid misunderstanding and ensure accountability. Open Source Initiative (OSI) requires that for an AI system to be “open source”, it should be “made available under terms and in a way that grant the freedoms to: Use the system for any purpose and without having to ask for permission; Study how the system works and inspect its components; Modify the system for any purpose, including to change its output; and Share the system for others to use with or without modifications, for any purpose.” Whether we are talking about a fully functions system, or the model(s), parameters (including weights), or any other structural components, these conditions must be met.

Korea’s publicly funded sovereign AI models will also become open-source. This is critical to advance accountability, and to foster adoption and diffusion of AI technology across the economy. However, to compete with the current alternatives, the Korean models need to be state-of-the-art (SOTA) and continuously updated to stay that way. This means that Korea needs to commit not only to the development of alternative models, but also to further investment to keep the models at SOTA levels.

Open-source AI systems can be scrutinized in terms of their data and training process; the code and model parameters are transparent. Open-source systems reduce the dependency on vendors who can unilaterally decide to retire a particular product or change its features. Users can avoid situations where their established workflows are disrupted due to the decision of a vendor, as was the case of with discontinuing GPT-4o without proper notice.

Researchers can audit models for biases, understand failure modes, and verify safety claims. Using open source may necessitate additional computing resources. However, such access and control over the models make open-source systems very attractive for individuals and companies.

Developers can also fine-tune open models for specific domains or language, experiment with architecture, and build specialized applications without API limitations. This means that if the underlying model performs solidly, further enhancements can improve the overall quality - for example for Korean.

Additionally, these models can be localized and secured as necessary. Since open-source systems can be deployed and secured locally, without having any data flow to the model’s original developer, or the country of origin - this mostly negates the argument for ‘national security.’ Some argue that national security concerns are not simply data flows but also ensuring domestic engineering talent who can compete at SOTA level AI development and governance. Korea should definitely have an open-source Korean language model which has better context for Korean culture, heritage, laws, and business expectations. However, is an investment of 73.5 billion USD necessary for an LLM? Or are there other ways of achieving Korea’s strategic goals?

There are several ways for Korean funds to contribute to national economy and global advancement of AI. One alternative could be for Korea to develop SOTA small language models (SMLs) trained on Korean language, cultural and legal context. High-performance, open-source, small models can be adopted by domestic businesses and developers much easier and lower barriers to entry. Such models could also be used to fine-tune other globally available models for Korean context.

Second alternative could be for Korea to invest in developing new methods to enhance both compute and energy efficiency. Global majority countries particularly have significant shortages in compute capacity and energy resource availability. Improving these efficiencies is a both a domestic and global contribution.

Yet a third alternative may be to invest in developing world-leading techniques in AI testing, evaluation, validation and trustworthy AI governance at large. Although academic and government capabilities are improving, much of the testing and evaluation work is still driven by leading AI companies with vested interest. Raising the bar in these techniques helps build more trust in AI technologies, which can drive more adoption and investment.

These suggestions can occur concurrently, and reflect deeper needs regarding the current state of AI globally. Korean stakeholders rightly suggest that American and Chinese models are biased in different ways and do not reflect Korean cultural, linguistic or legal nuances. However, the blade cuts both ways. Such bias is inevitable for any user or developer when engaging with a foreign model. A Korean alternative may also be criticized for same shortcomings in the global stage. While a Korean language model would significantly help the domestic market and possibly lower digital trade deficit, it may not be ideal for foreign users. However, a Korean SML to augment open-source foundational models would be cheaper to develop and continuously improve. Such model would improve the overall quality of outcomes generated for Korean purposes. Furthermore, if Korea’s AI investments were geared towards compute and energy efficiency, it would be a significant contributor to the planetary well-being.

Investing in these outcomes would support Korea’s goals of creating a culture of inclusiveness and fairness, and securing global leadership in AI governance. At the same time, leading in these domains would mean stronger domestic talent and better security of national and economic assets against foreign intrusions.

These alternatives may sound too high-level or intangible at first. Some may argue that such goals could be distraction to Korea’s ‘sovereignty’ goals. However, the case is exactly the opposite. Many businesses, large and small, are conscious of the risks associated with LLMs (such as hallucinations, safety, privacy, and security issues). If Korea can improve testing and mitigation techniques to respond to these issues, more Korean companies would be able to adopt AI domestically, and more companies would utilize its methods internationally. Furthermore, inefficiencies in AI - such as inference costs, energy bottlenecks, GPU shortages - prevent many businesses from adopting large models or investing in AI infrastructure. Korea’s investments in developing efficiencies would be a significant enabler for deeper adoption.

In an interdependent world of AI, the goal should be not Korean AI dominancy but rather ensuring that Korea possesses sufficient capabilities to avoid complete dependence on any single foreign provider while contributing to the global movement of open-source AI. The Korean advantage could lie not in attempting to replicate the model of American companies with proprietary models, or Chinese models with censorship, but in building governance institutions that channel AI development toward broadly shared prosperity rather than concentrated private gain. If significant public funds are to be used, the expectation should be to raise the bar for everyone.