Guro-gu has launched follow-up procedures for the redevelopment project covering the Guro-dong 466 area after the Seoul Metropolitan Government finalized its fast-track integrated plan for the site.

The area developed in the 1970s as a low-rise residential neighborhood behind the Guro Industrial Complex and has long been flagged for deteriorating living conditions. It was designated a candidate site for Seoul's fast-track integrated housing redevelopment program in June 2025, and the plan was formally confirmed July 22, clearing the way for the project to move forward.

The district formed a resident participation group in December 2025 to gather community input from the earliest planning stages and held eight joint meetings with the Seoul Metropolitan Government through May this year to help shape a plan that reflects local conditions.

The finalized plan calls for rezoning the site as a third-category general residential zone and applying a floor-area ratio of up to 300 percent to build a residential complex of up to around 40 stories and approximately 1,500 units. Exact building heights and unit counts will be determined during the subsequent maintenance plan process.

The plan prioritizes improving the neighborhood's living environment alongside housing supply. It includes upgrades to the traffic network, expansion of parks and social welfare facilities, and improvements to pedestrian access on steep slopes to reconnect fragmented residential areas and enhance convenience for residents.

The district plans to finalize a detailed maintenance plan and hold a public briefing for residents in October. It aims to submit a formal request to the Seoul Metropolitan Government to initiate the maintenance plan by the end of this year, following consultations with the district council and relevant departments.

Guro-gu District Mayor Jang In-hong said the district would push ahead with the maintenance plan and follow-up procedures without delay. "We will continue to provide the administrative support needed so that residents can see real improvements in their living environment," he said.