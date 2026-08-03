SM Culture & Contents announced Monday that it has appointed Choi Young-in, former head of SBS's entertainment programming division, as the new chief of its entertainment business unit.

Choi is a content industry veteran with 36 years of experience in content planning, production and organizational management, having worked at EBS and SBS after graduating from Seoul National University with a degree in East Asian history. He previously served as head of SBS's entertainment division and later led content production and business diversification as chief of the production business unit at Studio Prism.

His notable credits include "Yasim Manman," "Healing Camp," "Fantastic Duo" and My Little Old Boy. His production work has earned him multiple honors, including the TV entertainment program award at the 37th Baeksang Arts Awards, the TV entertainment program award from the Korea Broadcast Producers Association, the TV entertainment award from the Korea Broadcast Grand Prize, and a prime minister's commendation at the Korea Content Awards.

In his new role, Choi will oversee SM Culture & Contents' entertainment business unit, driving the branding and development of its digital studio operations. Drawing on his production experience, he plans to sharpen the digital studio's identity and strengthen the unit's competitive edge through differentiated original content and intellectual property development.

As the content industry shifts from broadcast-centered models toward digital platforms and short-form and original IP, SM Culture & Contents is expected to accelerate its push to build digital content capabilities and secure proprietary IP.