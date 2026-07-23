"Malta is where BTS came in 2018 to film a variety program. With Turkish Airlines, you can get there conveniently through two daily connecting flights."

Endo Shingo, head of the Malta Tourism Authority's Korea-Japan office, made the remarks Thursday at the Turkish Airlines-Malta Tourism Authority Media Day, held at the Courtyard by Marriott Seoul Myeong-dong. He said the craft shops and cafes BTS visited during their stay had drawn considerable attention from Korean tourists.

The event, co-hosted by Turkish Airlines and the Malta Tourism Authority, was organized to introduce the Incheon-Istanbul-Malta route and Istanbul hub transit service to local media, while also highlighting Malta's culture, natural scenery, cuisine and other travel offerings.

Both organizations focused on showcasing the competitiveness of the Malta route in the Korean market. Tourism demand has been gradually recovering since the COVID-19 pandemic but has yet to fully return to pre-pandemic levels, partly due to the strong euro. Both sides said they plan to concentrate their efforts on raising Malta's profile in Korea and generating new demand.

The number of Korean visitors to Malta jumped from 373 in 2006 to 6,204 in 2024. Located at the heart of the Mediterranean, Malta is an island nation covering 316 square kilometers with a population of about 560,000. English is an official language, and the country is home to UNESCO World Heritage Sites including megalithic temples dating back 7,000 years. With more than 320 days of mild weather a year, a safe environment and a British-style English education system, Malta draws both language learners and leisure travelers.

Given its wealth of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and historical monuments, visitors are advised to allow at least four days to explore Malta properly. Most attractions are also within a 30-minute drive of one another, making it easy to base yourself in one location and travel at a relaxed pace.

Endo said his office is working with local partners including study-abroad agencies and travel companies, and is actively marketing Malta through travel fairs and advertising in Korea. "We will strengthen our push into the Korean market through diverse content — BTS filming locations, Michelin Guide-listed restaurants, movie sets and more," he added.

There are no direct flights from Korea to Malta, but the island is easily reachable via a connection. Turkish Airlines operates 11 weekly flights on the Incheon-Istanbul route, and its onward service to Malta via Istanbul allows for a quick arrival thanks to short layover times. The airline also offers transit passengers a free hotel stay and a free city tour program.

Kwon Anna, a marketing and communications manager at Turkish Airlines Korea, described the carrier as a global airline operating 11 weekly flights on the Incheon-Istanbul route. She noted it runs two daily flights to Malta via Istanbul and also offers an Istanbul stopover service for transit passengers. She added that international transit passengers with a layover of 20 hours or more in Istanbul receive complimentary hotel accommodation — two nights at a four-star hotel for economy class travelers and three nights at a five-star or boutique hotel for business class passengers, both with breakfast included. Those with a layover of between six and 24 hours are offered "Tour Istanbul," a free city tour program.

Tour Istanbul, the free city tour program, runs six itineraries daily and covers admission to major attractions, meals, transportation and guide services. Three lounges equipped with suites and shower facilities operate around the clock inside the international terminal, offering Turkish and international cuisine.

Istanbul Airport, Turkish Airlines' main hub, sits within a four-hour flight radius of 67 countries, making it a highly convenient transit point. Since April last year, it has been the first airport in Turkey and Europe to operate three runways simultaneously, giving it an annual capacity of up to 200 million passengers.

The Malta Tourism Authority and Turkish Airlines, which have been deepening their partnership, plan to expand their sales networks in Korea and continue joint promotions targeting travel agencies and study-abroad consultancies.

Ilker Basaran, country manager of Turkish Airlines Korea, said Korea and Malta are geographically distant but share a common appreciation for history, culture and education. "We look forward to welcoming more Korean travelers on board to Malta, and we will continue to expand people-to-people exchanges and tourism cooperation between the two countries through our flight network," he said.