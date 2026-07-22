Fuji, the Japanese whisky brand distributed in South Korea by Hite Jinro, will make its debut at the 2026 Bar & Spirits Show, the company announced Wednesday.

Hite Jinro introduced the Fuji brand to the Korean market last year with the launch of Fuji Sanroku, subsequently expanding the lineup to six expressions: Fuji Blended, Fuji Single Blended, Fuji Single Grain, Fuji Single Malt and Fuji Single Malt 17 Year. Fuji is the flagship premium whisky of the Fuji Gotemba Distillery, established by the Kirin Group in 1973.

The full Fuji lineup will be available for purchase throughout the event. The Fuji Single Malt 17 Year — one of only a handful of bottles left worldwide — will be offered at a special price. One of the five remaining expressions, excluding the Single Malt 17 Year, will be available for free tasting, and tasting platters and highballs will also be on sale. Takeshige Motoki, a blender at the Gotemba Distillery in Japan, will also visit Korea to lead a master class for about 50 domestic bartenders and spirits-focused influencers.

The 2026 Bar & Spirits Show runs Friday through Sunday at Hall D on the third floor of COEX in Seoul.

"Through Fuji's first appearance at the Bar & Spirits Show, we will be able to introduce the full lineup and the brand's story to consumers in Korea," said Kwon Gwang-jo, head of Hite Jinro's premium division.