Gwangju Bank held a sponsorship presentation ceremony at Mokpo City Hall on Monday, delivering 30 million won ($20,200) in advertising sponsorship funds to the Mokpo City Hall women's hockey team for 2026.

The ceremony was attended by Gwangju Bank President Jeong Il-seon, Mokpo Mayor Kang Seong-hwi, Ko Yeong-bae — director of Mokpo's tourism, culture and education bureau and head of the city's workplace sports division — and Kim Seong-dae, chairman of the Mokpo City Sports Council.

The funds will cover operating costs for the women's hockey team under the city's workplace sports division, channeled through the Mokpo City Sports Council for training equipment purchases and training camp support.

Gwangju Bank signed an advertising sponsorship agreement with Mokpo in October last year, committing to donate 30 million won annually for three years from 2026 to 2028, for a total of 90 million won.