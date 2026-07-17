Prime Minister Han Seong-sook issued an emergency directive Saturday ordering authorities to maintain emergency standby and ensure public safety ahead of forecast heavy rain in central Korea.

"The ground has been weakened by recent rainfall, raising concerns about mudslides, landslides, falling rocks and retaining wall collapses — strengthen safety measures and review resident evacuation systems," Han said.

She also called for urgent inspections of areas that suffered flooding in previous downpours to prevent repeat damage, urging officials to "take every measure necessary to secure safety."

Han directed authorities to take preemptive steps for tourists and campers given the ongoing vacation and holiday period, including providing prompt guidance and directing evacuations.

She also ordered a significant reinforcement of monitoring in low-lying flood-prone areas such as semi-basement housing and underground roadways, with instructions to immediately evacuate residents and restrict access at the first sign of danger.

Han warned that timely evacuation would be difficult if heavy rain falls late at night through the early morning hours. She directed officials to immediately issue evacuation guidance via emergency text messages and village broadcasts when heavy rain or landslide alerts are declared, and called for thorough advance inspections of drainage pumps.

"Since heavy rain concentrated in a specific area over a short period can cause significant damage, local governments, the Korea Forest Service, police and fire departments must maintain emergency standby and leave no gaps in management," Han said, adding that the safety of field response personnel and facility repair workers must also be ensured.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast rainfall of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour, accompanied by strong gusts, thunder and lightning, centered on the Greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province and the Chungcheong region beginning in the early hours of Saturday. Particularly intense rain of 50 to 80 millimeters per hour is expected in the Greater Seoul area, inland Gangwon Province, South Chungcheong Province and northern North Chungcheong Province.