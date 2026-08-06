Comedian Mija, who had previously expressed worry over a drop in SK hynix's share price, could not hide her bitterness when the topic of stocks came up during a family meal.

A video titled "Stocks ruined, mom rushed to the emergency room — it's been a tough month" was posted Wednesday on Mija's YouTube channel "Mija's Tavern."

In the video, actor Jang Gwang asked Mija how her investments were doing, noting that she had said her stocks had "completely tanked" the last time the subject came up. Mija's face immediately froze and she refused to answer.

Her husband Kim Tae-hyun then tried to wrap up filming on the spot, quipping, "OK, 'Mija's Tavern,' Thursday — that's a wrap. 'Stocks' is a forbidden word in our house," drawing laughter.

Kim added that he would "cover Mija's stock journey in depth when the time is right." He noted that he still receives many messages urging her to sell her SK hynix shares quickly, but said, "From where I stand, I don't think she's going to sell."

Mija said, "If I sell now, I'm dead," laying bare the frustration she feels over the stock's decline.

Mija has previously said she suffered losses of 100 million won ($70,200) through stock investment. She recently disclosed that she had bought SK hynix shares at an average price of 2.75 million won per share, but the stock closed at around 1.66 million won on Wednesday and finished at 1.495 million won on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actors Jang Gwang and Jeon Seong-ae. She married comedian Kim Tae-hyun in April 2022.