Damyang-gun announced Thursday that Budong village in Changpyeong-myeon has been selected in the first round of the "Sunshine Income Village" program, a resident-participatory renewable energy profit-sharing initiative run by the Ministry of Interior and Safety.

Budong village received a conditional selection, meaning it must fulfill certain supplementary requirements related to the project site before the program can move forward in earnest.

The Sunshine Income Village program lets village residents form a cooperative, install and operate solar power facilities, and use the resulting revenue for a communal village fund and resident welfare. The government provides financial support covering up to 85 percent of solar facility installation costs.

Budong village plans to install a 711-kilowatt solar power system. Damyang-gun said it would swiftly coordinate with relevant agencies on a portion of the project site to complete the outstanding requirements and keep the project on track.

The second round of applications closed Friday, July 31, with four villages submitting bids: Jungnim village in Geumseong-myeon, Dujang village in Yong-myeon, Seongsan village in Goseo-myeon and Daesosan village in Daedeok-myeon. Results are expected in late September.

"The Sunshine Income Village program is a project where residents come together to achieve energy self-sufficiency and increase village income," a Damyang-gun official said. "We will actively support the first-round selected village in smoothly completing its supplementary procedures, and do our best to help the villages that applied in the second round also achieve good results."