Bunjang, a leading tech recommerce platform in South Korea, announced Thursday the launch of "Bunjang Gyeokjeong," a service that allows sellers to compare purchase quotes from multiple used-goods buyers.

Under the service, sellers register information about their used items, after which buyout businesses submit quotes. Sellers can then compare the offers and choose the partner they wish to sell to. A partner confirms the final purchase price after inspecting the item in person. Requesting and comparing quotes is free of charge.

Up to 10 partners can submit a quote per request, and the submission window runs for 72 hours after a request is made. Once quotes are collected, the seller reviews them and selects a preferred partner to begin negotiations.

The service targets consumer-to-business (C2B) transactions — in which a business buys goods from an individual — on top of the peer-to-peer (C2C) trading Bunjang already facilitates.

Buyout partners gain a more stable supply of inventory through the service. Bunjang selects partners from among registered professional sellers on its platform that have completed business registration.

The service currently covers six categories: smartphones, laptops, tablets, luxury goods, motorcycles and Pokémon cards — items whose value varies significantly depending on condition and therefore require expert assessment. Bunjang plans to expand the eligible categories to include gift vouchers and furniture, among others.

"This creates a new channel connecting sellers with professional buyout businesses, on top of peer-to-peer trading, broadening the range of selling options Bunjang offers," a company official said.