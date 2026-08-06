Combined estimated payments at Coupang Inc and Coupang Eats surpassed 7 trillion won ($4.91 billion) last month, hitting an all-time high and signaling a full recovery from the fallout of a personal data breach.

WiseApp·Retail said Thursday that estimated credit and debit card payments at Coupang reached 6.11 trillion won in July, up 6 percent from 5.76 trillion won in the same month last year — a record high for the e-commerce platform.

Coupang's payment figures had declined following a personal data leak disclosed in late November last year, but the company steadily recovered over the following months before surpassing its previous all-time record.

Coupang Eats also posted a record, with estimated payments reaching 1.18 trillion won last month, up 21 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The figures are WiseApp·Retail's estimates of amounts paid by Korean consumers using credit and debit cards on each service, based on transaction details recorded in consumer payment histories. Payments made via bank transfer, cash or gift certificates were not included.