Director Lee Chang-dong's new film "Possible Love" has been invited to the Main Slate section of the 64th New York Film Festival, opening next month in the United States, Netflix announced Thursday.

The New York Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film events in the United States. Its Main Slate section showcases bold and original works by world-renowned auteurs and emerging filmmakers. Korean films previously featured include Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" (2019) and Park Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave" (2022) and "No Other Choice" (2025).

"Possible Love" marks Lee's fourth Main Slate invitation, following "Miryang" (2007), "Poetry" (2010) and "Burning" (2018). This year's festival runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 12.

New York Film Festival artistic director Dennis Lim described the film as "the most expansive and richly layered work in Lee Chang-dong's filmography, encompassing nearly every force that governs our lives — labor, class, capital, art, desire and family." He added that it "confronts the very age we live in head-on, while resonating far beyond it."

"Possible Love" follows two couples who meet during the production of a documentary and come face to face with their hidden desires. Sol Kyung-gu and Jeon Do-yeon play Ho-seok, a laid-off worker, and his wife Mi-ok, while Jo Yeo-jeong and Jo In-sung portray documentary director Ye-ji and her husband Sang-woo.

The film is Lee's first feature in eight years since "Burning" and was produced by Netflix.

It will have its world premiere in competition at the 83rd Venice Film Festival, also opening next month. The film opens in South Korea on Sept. 23 and will be available on Netflix on Nov. 6.