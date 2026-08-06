The Korean National Police Agency formed a task force Wednesday to prepare for amendments to the Criminal Procedure Act that strip prosecutors of all investigative authority.

The agency said the TF, led by acting Police Commissioner General Yoo Jae-seong, will operate until Oct. 2, when the revised act takes effect.

The TF will conduct a comprehensive review of the police investigative system in line with the shift to a criminal justice framework in which police bear full responsibility for investigations. It will also hold weekly meetings to discuss ways to reform police investigative practices.

"We will swiftly and thoroughly carry out follow-up measures centered on the TF so that the revised Criminal Procedure Act takes root on the ground and leads to stronger protection of the rights and interests of the public," the agency said.

President Lee Jae Myung raised concerns about police investigative authority at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, as the government moved to approve the amendments abolishing prosecutors' supplementary investigative powers. "I worked as a lawyer for many years, and frankly I couldn't trust investigations — not by prosecutors, and not by police either," Lee said.

"Police now hold sweeping authority," Lee said, adding that he could not help but worry about whether the public would be safe going forward. "Police now have the final say over investigations from start to finish — whether they are mentally prepared to bear the responsibility that comes with that expanded power is an entirely separate question," he said.

Lee also raised the need to toughen disciplinary measures for police misconduct in investigations.

"Even when officers commit misconduct related to investigations, the punishment is a few months' suspension or a pay cut, and they classify that themselves as a 'heavy disciplinary action,'" Lee said. "Shouldn't accountability improve only when the minimum penalty is dismissal or removal from office, or a permanent ban from conducting investigations?"

The Cabinet approved Wednesday the revised Criminal Procedure Act, which passed the National Assembly under the leadership of the Democratic Party of Korea. The amendments abolish prosecutors' authority to supplement police investigations and their independent right to request warrants, leaving police solely responsible for the entire investigative process from initiation to conclusion.