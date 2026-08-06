A man in his 50s suspected of killing a woman in her 50s at an officetel in Suyu-dong, Gangbuk-gu, Seoul had 15 prior convictions for sexual violence against children under 13 and had been ordered by a court to wear a GPS electronic monitoring device, it has been confirmed.

The suspect, identified only by his surname Na, 52, accumulated 15 prior sex offense convictions involving children and adolescents under 13, which led a court to order him to wear a GPS ankle monitor, CBS Nocut News reported Thursday.

The First Criminal Division of the Wonju Branch of Chuncheon District Court ordered Na to wear the GPS device for five years in December 2014, citing his "15 prior convictions for sexual violence against persons under the age of 13."

The Second Criminal Single-Judge Division of Uijeongbu District Court sentenced Na in March 2021 to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles from Sexual Abuse by possessing obscene material.

Na had been tried on charges of paying 30,000 won ($21) through a random-chat application in 2019 to receive and store 253 obscene video clips featuring female minors.

Na also faced punishment on charges of embezzling lost property.

Seoul Northern District Court fined him 5 million won in February 2016 after he was found to have kept items worth about 2.3 million won — including four mobile phones his mother had found in a bar restroom.

In September 2015, the same court fined him 4 million won for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Na was arrested by police at around 1:40 a.m. on July 28 after allegedly attacking a female acquaintance in her 50s with a bladed weapon at an officetel in Suyu-dong, Gangbuk-gu, Seoul, killing her. A preliminary drug test returned positive results for methamphetamine and cannabis.

He admitted to both the murder and drug charges during a recent police investigation. Na was taken into custody on July 30.