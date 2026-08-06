Based on Kantar Korea consumer panel purchase data Plant-derived formula applied, functional and safety testing expanded Family-use product lineup broadened to target sun care market

Greenfinger, Yuhan-Kimberly's infant and toddler skin care brand, has ranked No. 1 in purchase share in South Korea's infant and toddler sun care market for six consecutive years.

Yuhan-Kimberly announced Thursday that purchase data from Kantar Korea's consumer panel showed Greenfinger held the top position every year from 2020 through last year.

The brand credits its competitiveness to a proprietary formula combining plant-derived ingredients, product-specific human application tests and an expanding lineup of products suitable for the whole family.

Its sun care products feature a "Botanical Protection Complex" — a blend of moringa oil, baobab seed oil and aloe vera leaf extract. The company said the formula was developed with skin hydration, soothing and protection against external irritants in mind.

Greenfinger also conducted functional tests tailored to real-use conditions. The Greenfinger Water Play Sunscreen and Power Shield Sun Stick both completed water-resistance durability tests. The Outdoor Play Washable Sunscreen removed more than 99 percent of sunscreen with water rinsing alone, according to a human application test for cleansing ease, the company said.

Greenfinger has been expanding its lineup beyond infant- and toddler-focused products to include sun care items parents can use alongside their children. Based on Kantar Korea's data, the brand has also ranked No. 1 for three consecutive years in the family shared-use segment of the baby and kids body sun care market.

The Greenfinger Mild Cleansing Tissue and Water products exclude 33 ingredients the company has identified as potentially concerning and have completed skin irritation testing.

"Drawing on 20 years of product development experience, we will continue to expand our sun care lineup so the whole family can use it together," a Greenfinger official said.