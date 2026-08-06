Samsung C&T's casual fashion brand Eight Seconds announced Thursday it will launch a collaboration collection with professional baseball team Samsung Lions.

The concept behind the collaboration is "infinite victories and possibilities." The brand's signature numeral "8" is reimagined as the infinity symbol (∞), carrying the message of going "beyond eight championships toward infinite victories."

The Eight Seconds X Samsung Lions collection comprises more than 20 items, including windbreakers, varsity jackets, raglan T-shirts and Henley T-shirts designed to work both as everyday wear and as fan gear. The lineup reflects the "blokcore" aesthetic, which blends sports uniforms with casual clothing.

The collection goes on sale Saturday at 12 major stores — including Eight Seconds locations in Myeong-dong, Lotte World Mall, Hongik University Station, COEX and Daegu's Dongseong-ro flagship — as well as on the online shopping platform SSF Shop. The Samsung Lions Park team store in Daegu will carry the collection for two days, Saturday and Sunday.

Customers who spend 100,000 won ($70) or more on Eight Seconds products, including collaboration items, will receive a limited-edition reusable bag.

"Eight Seconds will continue to deliver differentiated brand experiences unlike anything seen before, through our distinctive planning capabilities and collaborations across a wide range of fields," said Bae Yun-shin, product manager at Samsung C&T Fashion's Eight Seconds division.