Jeju Air is accepting applications for new cabin crew members in the second half of 2026.

The airline said Thursday it plans to hire a double-digit number of entry-level cabin crew as part of a proactive effort to secure personnel for safe flight operations. Applications are open through 5 p.m. Thursday via the Jeju Air recruitment website, and positions are based in Seoul, Incheon and Busan.

There are no educational requirements, though applicants must submit a qualifying score from a recognized English proficiency test such as TOEIC or OPIc. Those with proficiency in Japanese or Chinese may apply through a separate language-specialist track.

In addition, applicants must submit a fitness certificate of rating 3 or higher issued by a National Fitness 100 certification center to verify the baseline physical fitness required for safe flight operations.

"We plan to proactively secure and systematically develop skilled aviation professionals to expand our pool of experienced cabin crew," a Jeju Air official said. "We will evaluate each applicant's core competencies from multiple angles to select talent capable of taking responsibility for cabin safety."

Meanwhile, Jeju Air posted its highest-ever second-quarter sales this year. Sales for the quarter reached 441.7 billion won ($310 million), a 40 percent increase from the same period last year. However, the airline recorded an operating loss of 52.4 billion won, up 7.4 billion won from a loss of 45 billion won in the year-earlier quarter.

Cumulative sales for the first half of this year reached 939.9 billion won, up 38.1 percent from 680.5 billion won in the first half of last year. Operating profit came in at 11.9 billion won, swinging to a profit from an operating loss of 80.7 billion won in the same period last year.