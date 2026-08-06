11,094 units contracted on day one as upgraded specs drive demand Top trim accounts for 52% of orders; hybrid take-rate nearly doubles

Hyundai Motor's "The All New Avante" surpassed 10,000 orders on its first day of sales, signaling a strong commercial debut.

Hyundai Motor said Thursday that the All New Avante recorded 11,094 contracts on its opening day — surpassing the 10,058 units logged on the first day of the seventh-generation Avante, launched in April 2020, and setting an all-time first-day record for the nameplate.

Hyundai Motor credited the result to the eighth-generation model's product quality, which it said exceeds expectations for its segment. The company also noted that the strong showing carries added significance given the current environment, in which the shift to electric vehicles is accelerating and consumer preference for SUVs continues to grow, making the popularity of a traditional three-box internal combustion engine sedan all the more notable.

Hyundai Motor attributed the early sales momentum to the model's bold design combined with across-the-board improvements in cabin space, safety, driving performance, and digital and convenience features — all elevated beyond what is typical for the compact segment.

Order data showed a marked preference for the top trim among individual buyers, alongside a rise in hybrid demand. The top-tier Inspiration trim accounted for 52% of orders, while the base Modern trim and the mid-range Premium trim each made up 24%.

The strong uptake of the Inspiration trim reflects growing demand among compact-segment buyers for advanced technology and differentiated features. The trim comes standard with a range of cutting-edge specifications, including navigation-based Smart Cruise Control 2 — a first for Hyundai Motor, standard from the Premium trim up — electronic shift lever P-range emergency braking, Highway Driving Assist 2, and dual wireless smartphone charging.

The base trim's share also rose sharply, climbing to 24% from just 4% on the previous Avante. Hyundai Motor said this reflects the decision to make Pleos Connect — a next-generation infotainment system built around a large display — and a broad set of popular safety and convenience features standard on the entry-level trim.

Hyundai Motor identified the digital experience enabled by Pleos Connect and standard over-the-air software updates as a key driver of customer interest. The ability to continuously expand in-vehicle experiences through an open app marketplace drew a positive response from buyers.

By powertrain, gasoline models remained the most popular, while the hybrid variant's take-rate reached 27.5% — nearly double the 14.8% recorded for the previous Avante. Official fuel economy figures for the hybrid have not yet been released pending government certification, but Hyundai Motor projects the new model will improve efficiency by more than 10 percent over its predecessor on 17-inch tires.

The gasoline model's continued popularity is underpinned by a 2.0-liter engine that delivers a 26-horsepower increase in peak output, offering a more spirited driving experience. The model also achieves a combined fuel economy of up to 14.3 kilometers per liter, adding to its economic appeal.

"As customer expectations rise in the era of electrification and software-defined vehicles, the All New Avante has been designed to offer strong product value from the base trim up, while providing advanced mobility experiences through a wide range of options," a Hyundai Motor official said. "We will continue to put customers first and deliver ever-greater value."