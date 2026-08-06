Automobili Lamborghini on Thursday marked the 55th anniversary of the Miura SV (Super Veloce), the car that set a new standard for high-performance automobiles when it was first unveiled in 1971.

The Miura SV, the ultimate evolution of the Miura, established the "Super Veloce" philosophy — a designation the company says has since come to represent the most intense and iconic V12 models in Lamborghini's lineup.

The Miura SV was the final and most extreme version of the Miura, already regarded as the world's first supercar. Building on experience gained through the Miura P400, launched in 1966, and its successor the Miura S, launched in 1968, Lamborghini refined the strengths of both predecessors, and the Miura SV emerged as the natural completion of a legend.

The Miura was the first production car to mount a V12 engine transversely ahead of the rear axle. The Miura SV, produced through 1973, incorporated a range of improvements that delivered greater driving stability and everyday usability.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said the Miura SV "is the model that brought the evolution of the Miura to its most perfect form, and the first car to carry the 'SV' name, which has become a core element of the brand's DNA." He added that every SV model since has embodied Lamborghini's philosophy of constantly pushing the boundaries of performance and the driving experience.

At the heart of the Miura SV sat the same transversely mounted 3.9-liter V12 engine as its predecessors, but with significantly enhanced output — 385 horsepower at 7,850 rpm and a maximum torque of 388 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Combined with broad improvements to the chassis and aerodynamics, the SV raised the bar in both performance and driving refinement compared with the Miura P400 and Miura S.

The Miura SV accelerated from a standstill to 100 km/h in under 5.5 seconds and achieved a top speed of more than 290 km/h, placing it among the fastest production cars of its era.

Beyond the power gains, the most significant technical change was an overhaul of the lubrication system. Earlier Miura models shared a single oil circuit between the engine and gearbox; the SV separated the two entirely, substantially improving the durability and reliability of both components and marking an important step forward in engineering.

Lamborghini also comprehensively revised the chassis. Engineers widened the rear track, recalibrated the suspension, and retuned the chassis to increase body rigidity while preserving ride comfort.

The exterior was clearly distinguished from earlier Miura models while retaining the elegant, iconic silhouette. The distinctive "eyelash" trim surrounding the headlamps was removed for a cleaner front fascia, and the substantially widened rear fenders — necessary to accommodate larger tires — gave visual emphasis to the car's enhanced performance.

A Lamborghini spokesperson said that even on its 55th anniversary, the Miura SV "remains the starting point of the philosophy that defines Lamborghini's purest and most uncompromising V12 models," adding that "Super Veloce is not merely a model name — it is one of the most important legacies that symbolizes Lamborghini's DNA and history."

To mark the 55th anniversary of the Miura SV, Lamborghini released a special film titled "Beyond the Edge," created in collaboration with Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli.

Meanwhile, Lamborghini posted record first-half sales of 1.74 billion euros ($2.01 billion), up 7.4 percent year-on-year. Operating profit reached 395 million euros, with an operating margin of 22.7 percent. Vehicle deliveries over the same period totaled 5,422 units, down 4.6 percent from a year earlier.