Hanmi Group is rolling out an action-oriented program to sharply raise employees' AI capabilities and spread a digitally driven culture of workplace innovation across the entire organization.

The group said Thursday it is launching the Hanmi AI Boost Program, designed to help employees at all affiliates — including Hanmi Science and Hanmi Pharm — apply AI and digital technology to their day-to-day work and generate measurable results.

The program goes beyond simply introducing or experimenting with technology. It operates on a voluntary, bottom-up model intended to drive real improvements in work processes, automation, on-the-job application and organization-wide adoption. The goal is to build a self-reinforcing cycle in which ideas generated on the ground are implemented, validated and converted into digital assets for the broader organization.

Hanmi Group will run a structured awards and incentive system targeting standout cases that produce visible results in productivity gains, work automation and cost reduction.

A monthly excellence award will recognize five employees each month who have used Microsoft's Power Platform and Copilot Studio — work automation and AI support tools — to improve actual workflows or implement AI functions. At year-end, the group plans to present an annual innovation award to cases that demonstrate high sustainability and scalability.

The program encourages voluntary use of AI tools and the sharing of success stories within the organization. It is designed as a strategy for building an advanced organizational culture — one that accelerates the internalization of technology and translates field-driven digital transformation into tangible productivity gains.

"This program is action-focused, designed for employees to generate results by using AI in their work and accumulate those results as organizational assets," a Hanmi Science official said. "We will continue to strengthen Hanmi Group's own AI-driven culture of workplace innovation by spreading successful examples throughout the organization."