E-mart24 is joining forces with CJ Logistics to build its own parcel delivery system, as competition in the convenience store delivery market intensifies.

According to industry sources Thursday, E-mart24 plans to begin operating its delivery service directly with CJ Logistics starting in December. The chain had previously run its delivery operations through an outsourcing contract with BGF Networks, a logistics subsidiary of BGF Retail, which operates rival convenience store chain CU.

As its contract with BGF Networks winds down, E-mart24 will take over as the service intermediary while CJ Logistics handles actual delivery operations. Under the previous arrangement, BGF Networks served as the intermediary and Lotte Global Logistics — contracted by BGF Networks — carried out the deliveries.

E-mart24 is currently running pilot tests at select stores, with a full nationwide rollout of the new delivery system planned for December. "As the existing delivery service contract comes to an end, we are preparing a new operating framework that improves customer convenience and operational efficiency," a company official said. "Starting in December, E-mart24 will take direct charge of delivery service operations, and we plan to collaborate with CJ Logistics based on a comprehensive assessment of service reliability and delivery competitiveness." The official added that the transition would be carried out in stages after thorough verification to prevent any inconvenience for customers and store owners.

Convenience store parcel delivery has posted consistent growth, driven by rising demand for consumer-to-consumer transactions as secondhand trading has surged. Competitive pricing and accessibility are key draws, and the nationwide store networks of convenience chains make them well suited as logistics hubs. E-mart24 said delivery-related sales have grown at a double-digit rate every year — up 10 percent in 2022, 12 percent in 2023, 10 percent in 2024, 14 percent in 2025, and 15 percent in the first half of 2026.

Competition in the segment is fierce. GS25 opened the market in 2019 with its half-price delivery service built on its own logistics network, and CU followed in 2020 with its budget delivery offering. Seven-Eleven has operated its own delivery service through Lotte Global Logistics since last year. Next-day delivery guarantees have also entered the mix, with CU and GS25 each launching services promising next-day arrival. GS25 plans to expand its next-day delivery coverage from the Greater Seoul area to the entire country on Aug. 24.