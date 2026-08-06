Inquiries from June through Aug. 5 up more than fivefold year-on-year Sales of heat-reflective coatings top 700,000 liters since 2023, covering about 150,000 square meters Three product lines for rooftops, roofs and walkways — all designed to curb surface temperature rises

Demand for heat-reflective coatings — products designed to suppress surface temperature rises on buildings and roads — is climbing as South Korea endures a heat wave with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

KCC said Thursday that inquiries about its heat-reflective coatings received by its customer center and regional sales teams nationwide from June through Wednesday surged more than fivefold compared with the same period last year.

Most inquiries focused on application costs, product functions, effectiveness and installation methods. The company said the spike reflects growing interest from institutions and consumers looking to lower indoor temperatures following a sharp rise in heat after the monsoon season ended.

Sales have also climbed. KCC said sales of its heat-reflective coating products from January through Wednesday were up more than 60 percent compared with the same period last year. Last year's sales volume was already roughly double that of 2023, when the company began selling the products in earnest.

Combined sales of topcoats, midcoats and primers for heat-reflective coating applications from 2023 through last year exceeded 700,000 liters — enough to cover approximately 150,000 square meters, or about 21 soccer fields.

Heat-reflective coatings are functional paints that reflect infrared rays in sunlight and release absorbed heat outward, suppressing surface temperature increases. They are used to reduce heat buildup on buildings and to lower surface temperatures on walkways and bicycle paths.

KCC said applying its heat-reflective coating as part of a cool-roof support project reduced exterior surface temperatures by about 15 degrees Celsius — a reduction the company described as roughly 30 percent.

KCC sells three heat-reflective coating products tailored to different spaces and uses: Spotan Topcoat (Energy), for rooftops and roofs; Suporo Heat-Reflective Topcoat Plus, a water-based product also suited for building rooftops; and Sporoad Cool, designed for pedestrian and bicycle paths.

Spotan Topcoat (Energy) has earned certification from the US Cool Roof Rating Council for its heat-reflective performance, including solar reflectance and thermal emittance. Suporo Heat-Reflective Topcoat Plus is a water-based product applicable to building rooftops, while Sporoad Cool is designed for pedestrian and bicycle paths.

"As record heat waves continue, more customers are seeking heat-reflective coatings to reduce heat in buildings and living spaces," said Kim Gwang-ju, executive director of KCC's retail paint division. "We will contribute to improving summer living conditions through products tailored to different spaces and uses."