Young people stepping out into society on their own continue to receive warm support from their local community.

Seodaemun-gu announced Thursday that Hyundai Ezwel, a corporate welfare solutions company under the Hyundai Department Store Group, has donated 20 million won ($14,000) to support the livelihoods and housing stability of vulnerable teenagers and youth.

The handover ceremony, held at the district mayor's office, was attended by Seodaemun-gu District Mayor Park Woon-ki and Hyundai Ezwel CEO Park Jong-seon, among others.

The donation will go toward covering living and housing costs for economically disadvantaged teenagers and young adults. The funds aim to help youth who are preparing for independence or have recently begun living on their own settle more stably into society.

Hyundai Ezwel has consistently partnered with Seodaemun-gu on community giving since 2023, with cumulative donations reaching 144 million won through this year.

The company contributed 48 million won in 2023 for living expenses and scholarships for low-income vulnerable groups, another 48 million won in 2024 for single-parent families and scholarships for youth aging out of care, and a further 48 million won in 2025 for families of national merit recipients and similar scholarships.

This year's additional 20 million won donation for vulnerable teenagers and youth continues the company's commitment to growing alongside the community.

Hyundai Ezwel, a specialist in corporate welfare services, carries out its corporate social responsibility through ongoing community-linked social contribution activities and employee volunteer programs.

"We hope this donation will serve as a small source of strength for young people preparing for independence, helping them grow into confident members of society without losing hope," Hyundai Ezwel CEO Park said. "We will continue to practice the values of sharing and mutual growth as a company that grows together with the community."

Seodaemun-gu District Mayor Park said the independence of each young person is not merely an individual matter but one directly tied to the future of the community. "We will build a tighter welfare safety net so that the warmth of corporate giving can become the courage and hope that helps young people get back on their feet," he said.