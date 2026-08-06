First domestic ReefTox testing system established, laying scientific groundwork for coral safety verification Two sunscreen products pass testing; company to support clients' eco-certification and global expansion Tightening marine environment regulations in US, Europe drive demand for eco-friendly sun care

Kolmar Korea has become the first company in South Korea to establish a testing system capable of verifying the coral reef safety of sunscreens, positioning itself to help clients compete in the reef-friendly sun care segment as marine ecosystem regulations tighten across major markets.

The company announced Thursday it had passed environmental toxicity testing conducted by ReefTox, a French environmental toxicology assessment agency that evaluates the impact of cosmetics on marine ecosystems using live coral. An official partner of global certification body SGS, ReefTox exposes products to coral for a set period and then analyzes bleaching rates, tissue loss and survival rates to verify environmental toxicity.

Kolmar Korea signed an MOU with ReefTox last year, becoming the only domestic company to secure access to the testing system. Sunscreens developed and produced by Kolmar Korea that pass the test will be eligible to carry the "REEFTOX TESTED" certification mark.

The company recently tested two sunscreen formulations — one mineral-based and one chemical-based — and said both showed no significant toxicity to coral. The results provide a scientific verification foundation for developing products marketed as "reef friendly," a designation for sunscreens considered safe for coral reef ecosystems.

Demand for environmentally safe sunscreens has been growing globally. Since Palau restricted the sale and use of products containing certain sunscreen ingredients in 2020, interest in developing and verifying products with minimal impact on marine ecosystems has expanded. Parts of the United States and markets across Europe have also seen rising attention to eco-friendly sun care.

Kolmar Korea plans to leverage the new testing system to support clients seeking to enter global markets, with a strategy of improving access to coral toxicity testing to help them secure overseas eco-certifications and strengthen product competitiveness.

"Environmental safety is emerging as an important competitive factor in the global sun care market, alongside UV protection performance," a Kolmar Korea official said. "We will actively support our clients' eco-friendly product development and overseas market expansion based on our verification system and technology that meet global standards."