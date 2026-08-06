GC MediAI, an AI-based medical operating system company, announced Thursday the grand launch of Uisarang AI, a clinical solution that automatically generates medical records from doctor-patient conversations to improve consultation efficiency.

Uisarang AI combines the expertise behind Uisarang — the No. 1 electronic medical record (EMR) system by domestic market share — with advanced medical-grade AI technology. The solution reduces repetitive administrative tasks, from consultation preparation and chart writing to diagnosis and prescription searches, so medical staff can focus on patient care and communication.

The core feature, STT & S.O.A.P. Charting, uses speech recognition specialized in medical terminology to transcribe doctor-patient conversations in real time and automatically formats them into S.O.A.P. clinical notes organized by symptoms, assessment and treatment plan.

A past consultation summary feature presents years of accumulated medical history and test results at a glance, while an AI diagnosis and prescription search function analyzes conversation content and sends appropriate disease classification codes and prescription candidates directly to the EMR, eliminating the need for manual searches. The solution also includes Uisarang Insight, which visualizes patient volume trends and operational metrics through natural-language queries.

AI clinical solutions that reduce chart-entry burdens and automate in-room administrative procedures are increasingly regarded as core digital healthcare infrastructure — significantly lowering staff fatigue while enabling a patient-centered care environment.

The system processes medical data entirely within GC MediAI's own infrastructure rather than sending it to external generative AI services, enhancing information security and stability. The solution is accessible via web browser regardless of which EMR a clinic currently uses, and offers advanced integration features when paired with the installed version of Uisarang.

"We will set a new standard that lets medical professionals focus on actual patient care by reducing the time spent on chart writing and code searches," GC MediAI CEO Kim Jin-tae said. "By combining Uisarang AI with a cloud EMR set to launch next year, we will lead the AI transformation of Korea's medical sector."

To mark the product launch, GC MediAI is offering all features of Uisarang AI free of charge through the end of 2026 to all medical staff, including those using other EMR systems.