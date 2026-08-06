Noeul, a company specializing in AI-based blood and cancer diagnostics, is expanding its footprint in Africa's diagnostic market by supplying cervical cancer and blood analysis solutions to four Indian Ocean nations in East Africa.

Noeul said Thursday it had signed supply agreements with an East African medical device distributor to provide its AI cervical cancer diagnostic solution, miLab CER, and blood analysis solution, miLab BCM, across Mauritius, Madagascar, Seychelles and Comoros.

The deal marks the first time Noeul has supplied a cervical cancer diagnostic solution in Africa. The company expects the agreement to significantly improve its average selling price and profitability by broadening its African business portfolio — previously centered on malaria diagnostics — into the higher-value cancer screening segment.

Several of the target markets, including Mauritius and Seychelles, rank among Africa's higher-income nations and have seen active investment in premium medical infrastructure driven by thriving tourism industries. At the same time, their geographic circumstances make it difficult to secure specialist medical personnel, creating strong local demand for advanced automated diagnostic equipment.

Noeul's AI-powered automated diagnostic platform, miLab, integrates the entire microscopy diagnostic process — from specimen staining and digital imaging to AI analysis — into a single compact device. It delivers large-laboratory-grade precision results within 15 minutes, maximizing operational efficiency for local healthcare providers. The cervical cancer solution, miLab CER, has demonstrated its technological credentials by receiving a usage recommendation alongside products from global pharmaceutical majors in a report by UNITAID, a health financing body under the WHO.

The strategy of supplying AI-based on-device compact diagnostic platforms to emerging markets with severe healthcare workforce shortages simultaneously addresses global health disparities and shifts the company's business profile toward a higher-margin portfolio.

"Launching the supply of cervical cancer diagnostic solutions in Africa is an important turning point in expanding our malaria-focused business into higher-value areas," said Im Chan-yang, chief executive of Noeul. "Following Latin America, we will strategically target emerging markets with high screening demand — including Africa and Indonesia — to strengthen our global profitability."