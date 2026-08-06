Yeungnam University of Science and Technology ran a regional industry career-exploration program from July 22 to Wednesday in partnership with the Daegu Happy Future Foundation, giving local youth hands-on exposure to promising emerging industries and practical opportunities to explore future career paths.

The program aimed to deepen participants' understanding of and interest in new regional industries, broaden awareness of related fields, support career exploration and major selection, build vocational skills and general competencies, and cultivate talent aligned with the region's emerging workforce needs.

Drawing on its practice-oriented educational infrastructure and industry-tailored teaching capabilities, the university offered hands-on programs across a range of fields, including biohealth care, autonomous driving, mobility technology, information security, and fashion design marketing.

Participants engaged directly with these emerging industries, gaining a natural understanding of the skills required in related roles and the shifting landscape of industry, while finding an opportunity to reflect on their own interests and aptitudes in shaping their career direction.

The program also drew attention for putting into practice a career education model that organically connects the local community, the university and industry.

The university leveraged its specialist faculty, educational facilities and hands-on infrastructure to provide local youth with high-quality experiential opportunities. Participants came away with a closer understanding of the new industries taking root in the region and a broader sense of the career possibilities available to them locally.

Lee Jae-yong, president of Yeungnam University of Science and Technology, said the university would continue to expand its range of career-exploration and educational programs "to nurture creative, practice-ready talent who will lead future industries together with the local community."