Seocho-gu in Seoul held a ceremony Wednesday to mark the 81st anniversary of Liberation Day, honoring the sacrifices of independence martyrs at the grand hall on the fourth floor of Bangbae Open Culture Center, ahead of the national holiday on Saturday.

Sponsored by the district and organized by the Korean Liberation Association's Seocho-gu chapter, the event drew more than 100 attendees, including association members and descendants of independence patriots. The program opened with the national pledge and a moment of silence for fallen patriots, followed by opening remarks from chapter head Kwon Yeong-jo and congratulatory speeches from guests of honor.

A celebratory performance by musical group MATE.A and the History Children's Choir brought the joy of liberation and patriotic spirit to the stage, drawing a strong response from the audience. The highlight came at the close, when all attendees waved the Taegukgi and shouted "Long live Korean independence!" in unison during a rendition of independence army songs and three cheers of "manse," vividly evoking the elation of liberation 81 years ago.

At the venue entrance, 27 prize-winning works from the 2026 Children's Love of Country Drawing Contest were on special display, offering a glimpse of patriotic sentiment among the next generation. After the ceremony, a luncheon was provided for the honored patriots and their descendants in recognition of their sacrifice and service.

District Mayor Jeon Seong-su said the freedoms and peace enjoyed today are owed to the noble sacrifice and dedication of independence patriots and their families. "We will continue to ensure that those who served the nation receive the respect they deserve, and we will spare no effort in spreading a culture of patriotic remembrance in everyday life so that their spirit of love for the country can be passed on to future generations," he said.