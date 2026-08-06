Jungnang-gu is accepting applications through Aug. 14 for its 2026 Home Safety Equipment Support Project, aimed at strengthening residential security for single-person households in the district.

Single-person households residing in Jungnang-gu are eligible to apply if their jeonse deposit — or its converted equivalent for monthly rent residents — or the assessed value of their home does not exceed 250 million won ($180,000).

Selected households will receive one set of safety equipment, with two options to choose from: a front-door security lock paired with a smart doorbell, or a front-door security lock paired with a home CCTV camera. Residents may select whichever set best suits their residential environment and security needs.

Residents wishing to apply can download the application form from the Jungnang-gu district office website or the Jungnang-gu Family Center website, then submit it via Naver Form, by mail or in person at the Jungnang-gu Family Center. For further details, residents may visit either website or contact the Jungnang-gu Family Center directly.

Last year, the district provided safety equipment to 95 households, including single-person households and victims of stalking crimes, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the community's residential safety network.

"Residential safety is the area most closely tied to daily life, and I hope this support makes a real difference," district mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi said. "We will continue working to create a living environment where residents can feel safe and secure."