Global PC manufacturers have begun turning to chips from China's CXMT to ease a memory chip shortage triggered by surging demand for AI infrastructure.

Citing multiple sources, Nikkei Asia reported Wednesday that HP, Asus and Acer completed quality certification for CXMT DRAM chips around mid-year and have begun installing them in small quantities in select laptop models.

The volume of CXMT DRAM in use and the number of laptop models involved remain limited, and the products are being sold outside the United States, sources said.

PC makers are proceeding cautiously with CXMT adoption, mindful of their relationships with established memory suppliers Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and US-based Micron, Nikkei Asia reported.

Those three companies dominate the global memory market and maintain a supplier-favorable position, making it difficult for PC makers to embrace Chinese chips more aggressively.

Some analysts say the adoption of CXMT DRAM by major global PC brands carries symbolic weight, marking the entry of a Chinese memory company into international supply chains.

The PC and smartphone industries have been prioritizing scarce components for premium products since late last year, when shortages of memory chips and central processing units began to bite.

Chinese smartphone makers including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have repeatedly cut their shipment outlooks this year because of the memory shortage, a squeeze that is also rippling through the PC market. Market research firm IDC projected the global PC market will contract by more than 11 percent this year as the memory supply crunch worsens toward year-end.