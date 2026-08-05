Dongdaemun-gu in Seoul held the "2026 Dongdaemun-gu Longstanding Restaurant Designation Ceremony" on Friday to protect and foster restaurants with long-standing local traditions and lay the groundwork for revitalizing the local economy.

The district enacted an ordinance in 2023 on the certification and support of longstanding restaurants in Dongdaemun-gu, and has since been actively running a certification project to systematically support eateries that embody the area's history and traditions.

The project selects qualifying restaurants through a review process open to establishments that have been in operation for at least 30 years. With four new additions this year, the total number of designated longstanding restaurants in Dongdaemun-gu has expanded to 26.

Designated restaurants receive practical, tailored support to strengthen their competitiveness and promote sustainable operations, including promotional video production, online marketing through blogs and other platforms, and kitchen organization and storage consulting.

The district said the project goes beyond simple certification, focusing on elevating the value of these longstanding establishments and nurturing them into restaurants that represent the area. It expects the initiative to draw residents and tourists, breathe new life into stagnant alley commercial districts and make a strong contribution to local economic revitalization.

"Longstanding restaurants that have held their ground for years, carrying on the history and culture of Dongdaemun-gu, are a precious asset to our community," district Mayor Choi Dong-min said. "We will continue to raise the competitiveness of these restaurants through a range of support projects and work to invigorate the local economy."

Detailed information on the newly designated restaurants is available on the Dongdaemun-gu website under the public health center menu (Health Plaza → Restaurant Search → Longstanding Restaurant Introduction).