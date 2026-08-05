Gwangjin-gu is stepping up promotion of its 17 designated "climate companion shelters" amid an ongoing extreme heat advisory, giving residents easy access to cool spaces near their homes.

The climate companion shelter program is a joint initiative between the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the private sector to provide refuge from climate emergencies such as heat waves and cold snaps. It supplements existing cooling centers at community centers and senior facilities by opening everyday establishments — convenience stores, banks and mobile phone dealerships — so residents can escape the heat without traveling far.

A total of 17 climate companion shelters are currently in operation across Gwangjin-gu: one CU convenience store, five Shinhan Bank branches and 11 KT Corp mobile phone dealerships. Any resident feeling the effects of the heat is welcome to use them freely. No purchase or banking and telecommunications transaction is required — visitors may simply step inside and rest in the air-conditioned space.

Locations and operating information for the shelters are available on Seoul's Safety Nuri platform. The CU convenience store location is open 24 hours, while Shinhan Bank branches and KT Corp dealerships are accessible during their respective business hours.

"During a period of record-breaking heat, nothing is more important than taking care of your health — staying indoors as much as possible and drinking water frequently," district mayor Kim Kyong-ho said. "When you feel worn down by the heat while out and about, please make full use of the climate companion shelters nearby and stay safe and healthy this summer."

Gwangjin-gu is also mobilizing a full range of heat-response measures to minimize harm, including welfare checks on vulnerable residents, on-site inspections of cooling centers and expanded water-spraying operations on major roads.