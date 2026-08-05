A patient in his 60s has died after being struck with a fire extinguisher by a fellow patient in his 70s at a care hospital in North Gyeongsang Province.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Sunday at a care hospital in Jangseong-dong, Buk-gu, Pohang, according to Newsis. A patient in his 70s, identified only as A, attacked a fellow patient in his 60s, identified as B, with a fire extinguisher. B was transferred to a nearby hospital for treatment but died the following day.

The two patients had been sharing the same hospital room, police said.

Police applied for an arrest warrant against A on murder charges Tuesday and are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.