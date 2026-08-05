The National Pension Service announced Wednesday it will hold a public contest for AI-generated promotional content on the basic pension system.

The basic pension is a social security program supporting the retirement stability of people aged 65 and older. The contest aims to improve public understanding of the system and uncover creative, relatable promotional content suited to the digital environment.

The theme is "Basic pension for everyone, powered by AI," and submissions fall into two categories: video content and image-based content. Anyone with an interest in the basic pension is eligible to participate.

Entries are accepted from Wednesday through Sept. 16. Participants may submit work through the contest website, which will be publicized via the National Pension Service's social media channels and online and offline promotional materials. Each participant may submit up to two entries across both categories combined.

Six winning works will be selected in total. The top prize winner will receive the Minister of Health and Welfare Award along with a cash prize of 1 million won ($700). Two runners-up will each receive 500,000 won and three merit award recipients will each receive 300,000 won, both under the National Pension Service president's citation.

The winning entries will be used as basic pension promotional content through the National Pension Service's social media channels, electronic billboards at branches nationwide and other online and offline platforms.

"We hope that fresh ideas from the public, brought to life as promotional content through AI technology, will serve as an opportunity to foster human creativity," said Lee Yeo-gyu, welfare director at the National Pension Service. "We will continue our efforts to strengthen communication with the public and raise awareness of the basic pension."