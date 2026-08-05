Lee Kang-in, who has joined Spanish La Liga club Atletico Madrid, expressed eagerness to make his debut for the new club through an official club channel.

Atletico Madrid released an interview video with Lee on Wednesday via the club's official YouTube channel.

Dressed in the club's uniform and training kit, Lee said he was "happy and delighted to join such a great club," adding that he could not wait to meet the manager, coaching staff, teammates and "the fans, who I've heard are the best in the world."

Atletico Madrid announced on July 25 that it had signed Lee from French club Paris Saint-Germain.

His contract runs through June 30, 2031, and the transfer fee, including add-ons, is reported to be 40 million euros ($46.1 million).

Lee was assigned the No. 7 jersey, which symbolizes the team's top player.

"Both the club and I wanted to come together as soon as possible," Lee said. "It was a bit disappointing that administrative procedures delayed my arrival, but I worked hard in the meantime to be in the best possible shape when I joined."

Lee had been training individually at facilities including FC Seoul's training ground in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, to prepare for his new team.

"I've been training intensely for the past few weeks because I wanted to be in peak condition when I joined the team," he said. "I always want to help the team and make sure we achieve the goals I've set with them."

There had been speculation that Lee would travel to Spain first and then join the club's Korea tour, but he will ultimately make his Atletico Madrid debut Sunday in Seoul, when the club faces Manchester City in the Coupang Play Series.

Having previously faced Atletico Madrid as a player for Valencia and Mallorca, both in Spain, Lee recalled the experience. "Playing as an away player at the Metropolitano was really tough — the fans' support and the atmosphere in the stadium were incredible," he said. "Now I'm really excited at the thought of playing there as a home player."

"There are already many fans of Atletico Madrid in Korea," Lee said. "If my joining the club brings even more Korean fans on board, I would be truly happy. I also want to repay them with good performances on the pitch."

Lee closed the interview by shouting in Spanish: "Aupa Atleti!" — a rallying cry for the club.