Kumho Engineering & Construction has secured a contract worth 214.9 billion won ($150 million) to build a residential complex in Incheon's Yeongjong Sky City — the first development in the area to carry the company's residential brand, Artera.

The company announced Wednesday that it had won the contract for the Yeongjong Sky City A4·A6 Block residential construction project, commissioned by SI Realty Co.

The project will create eight buildings across the A4 and A6 blocks, comprising 703 units ranging from two below-ground to 20 above-ground floors. Kumho Engineering & Construction will serve as sole contractor with a 100 percent stake. The A4 block will have four buildings and 335 units; the A6 block will have four buildings and 368 units.

All units will follow a single floor-plan type with an exclusive use area of 84 square meters — a size popular among end-user buyers — offered in three layout variants: A, B and C. Groundbreaking is scheduled for December, with completion expected in June 2029.

The complex will orient all units primarily toward the southeast and southwest to maximize natural light. The exterior will feature a curtain-wall look and glass railings for a distinctive design, while specialized balcony layouts are planned to improve space efficiency and residential comfort.

Community amenities will also be provided for residents. Both blocks will include water-feature landscaping — a signature element of the Artera brand — along with other shared facilities.

The location offers strong accessibility. The complex sits close to Unseo Station on the Airport Railroad, providing convenient public transit access, and is also well connected to the Incheon Bridge via the Second Gyeongin Expressway.

Nearby educational facilities include Incheon Yunseul Elementary School and Yeongjong High School, with Unseo Middle School, Incheon Science High School and Incheon Global High School also in the vicinity. Residents will have access to retail and daily conveniences around Unseo Station and a nearby Lotte Mart.

"Given that this project occupies a prime location within Yeongjong Sky City, we will draw on Artera's differentiated product quality to create a landmark complex that defines the area," a company official said.

Meanwhile, the Wangseok Artera complex in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province — launched by Kumho Engineering & Construction in June in the Wangseok District 2 development zone — drew 23,525 applicants for 223 units in general subscription, recording an average competition rate of 105.5 to 1.