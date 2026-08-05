Dongbu Construction hosted an experiential summer camp for employees' children during the summer break as part of its family-friendly management initiative, aimed at easing childcare burdens and supporting the healthy development of employees' families.

The company announced Wednesday that it held the "2026 Employees' Children Summer Camp" in two sessions — July 29-31 and Aug. 5-7.

The two-night, three-day program was open to children of employees from third grade through second year of middle school. Activities were held across the Pyeongchang and Gangneung areas of Gangwon Province, with programming tailored to participants' age groups.

Dongbu Construction said it organized the camp to help employees' children build summer memories by learning and connecting with peers, while also relieving parents of childcare responsibilities during the break to support a better work-life balance.

The camp was organized around three themes — "Finding the Future in the Past," "Building the Present Together" and "Remembering Our Journey" — and featured experiential programs spanning history and culture, advanced technology and nature.

Participants visited the National Museum of Korea, a building constructed by Dongbu Construction, where they explored Korean history and cultural heritage with the help of a professional docent. They also visited a metaverse experience center and Arte Museum in Gangneung, as well as Ojukheon, taking in digital technology, art and local history and culture.

Age-specific programs were also offered. Younger participants attended a science one-day class where they conducted experiments and created their own projects, building creativity and curiosity. At the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Memorial Hall, they learned about the values of sport and the Olympic spirit.

Older participants took part in a psychology program to help them understand their own personalities and strengths and reflect on career paths and relationships. A visit to Baengnyong Cave, a natural monument, gave them a chance to observe the natural environment and deepen their understanding of ecology and geology.

The camp also included a water park outing, team recreation activities and group missions. Working through challenges with new friends, participants developed teamwork and social skills while learning to be considerate of others.

"We will continue to expand practical family-friendly programs so that our employees can enjoy a balanced life at work and at home, and so that all family members can take pride in the company," a Dongbu Construction official said.

Meanwhile, Dongbu Construction recorded its largest-ever first-half new contract volume this year, securing approximately 1.5 trillion won ($1.05 billion) in new orders through selective, profitability-focused bidding and a diversified project portfolio. The company is broadening its contracting base across public infrastructure, private construction and urban redevelopment to lay the groundwork for future sales growth.