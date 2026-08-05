Hoban Group has launched a science and technology talent development program in partnership with Seoul National University. Kim Dae-heon, the group's president for planning, visited the program's inaugural high school camp to encourage participating students.

Hoban Group said Wednesday that Kim attended the K-Science Talent Academy high school camp at Seoul National University on Tuesday, where he met with students taking part in the program.

The visit was arranged to observe the first educational program of the K-Science Talent Academy, which launched in March, and to show support for future science and technology talent.

The K-Science Talent Academy is a talent development platform jointly run by Hoban Group and Seoul National University. Its goal is to build a model connecting business and academia to identify outstanding talent and link research, education and industry.

The high school camp, held for the first time this year, ran for three days beginning Monday at Seoul National University and was open to top science students from across the country. About 300 students applied, producing a 10-to-1 competition ratio, and 30 were ultimately selected.

Participants took part in laboratory experiments, career lectures, mentoring sessions and creative project activities under the guidance of Seoul National University faculty and researchers.

Kim toured the university's research facilities, observed students' work and offered encouragement for their pursuit of science and technology. He expressed gratitude to the faculty and staff who organized the camp and said industry-academia cooperation was essential to nurturing science and technology talent.

"Through the K-Science Talent Academy, Hoban Group will work with universities to build a new educational ecosystem that develops future talent together," Kim said. "We will continue to provide sustained support so that young people can grow and make their mark on the world stage."

The K-Science Talent Academy operates a high school camp and a university student project program in stages. Ten teams selected in May through a 6.5-to-1 competition are participating in the university project, and each team received 2 million won ($1,400) in research funding.

Three outstanding teams will be chosen following a final presentation and judging session this month. Hoban Group plans to award a total of 60 million won in prize money and offer future startup and commercialization opportunities.

Hoban Group has long supported talent development through scholarship programs and cultural and arts initiatives. Through the K-Science Talent Academy, the group aims to extend that support into the science and technology sector and build a sustainable talent development platform.