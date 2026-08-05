Hanwha Corp.'s construction division has developed a new outdoor play space concept called Next Flow, designed for use in its Hanwha Forena residential complexes. The company announced Wednesday that the design combines water play, recreation and rest functions in a single space, allowing young children to enjoy outdoor activities comfortably in all four seasons despite extreme heat, fine dust and other climate challenges.

Next Flow was conceived to let children experience the full enjoyment of an outdoor playground while minimizing the effects of weather and seasonal changes. By integrating water play, rest and recreational functions into one space, it offers residents a new kind of lifestyle experience within their complex.

The standout feature is a water play area paired with a bridge structure. A bridge spans a sunken play space, enabling multi-level use of the area. A fountain system and slides are arranged together to create a mini water park environment.

During seasons when the water facilities are not in operation, the bridge doubles as a shelter against rain, snow and strong sunlight. The sloped terrain can also serve as a community gathering space — functioning as a small plaza or a venue for minor performances.

The design incorporates climate-responsive elements throughout. A large bridge structure and separate shade installations block direct sunlight, while densely planted trees around the perimeter provide natural shade. The measures are intended to improve conditions for young children using the space in summer.

Multi-level play equipment is also part of the concept. Trampolines, hammocks, tunnels and large pipes are connected at varying heights to stimulate children's physical activity and curiosity.

Next Flow is organized around four themes. The themes can be combined or applied individually depending on the size and spatial characteristics of each complex, allowing for a customized play environment at each site.

Kim Min-seok, head of the architectural project division at Hanwha Corp.'s construction unit, said Next Flow was the result of deliberate efforts to create a space where children can play safely and comfortably regardless of the season or climate. "We will continue to strengthen our brand competitiveness through the differentiated landscape design that defines Hanwha Forena," he added.

Next Flow follows a series of premium design concepts the division has introduced for Hanwha Forena, including Grand Flow for complex entrance landscaping, Forena Vista for exterior design, and Forena Journey for integrated gate and entryway design. The company said it plans to continue expanding the premium design lineup to sharpen the brand's competitive edge.