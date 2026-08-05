Air Busan announced Wednesday that it received re-certification last month under the career experience institution certification system jointly administered by the Ministry of Education and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The certification system recognizes institutions that provide high-quality career exploration opportunities for young people, with the Ministry of Education serving as the certifying authority. Air Busan first received certification in July 2023 and earned re-certification this year in recognition of its continued education contributions and program quality. The renewed certification extends the airline's accredited status for another three years.

Air Busan has consistently supported career exploration and hands-on work experience for regional youth. In partnership with the Busan city government and the Busan Economic Promotion Agency, the airline operates three programs: a field training program called Dream Campus, a job-skills education course for high school students called Dream School, and a career counseling program with current employees called Dream Mentor. The airline has also expanded its support by participating in the Ministry of Employment and Labor's future work experience project and the Human Resources Development Service of Korea's overseas work experience support project.

The cumulative number of young people in the region who have pursued a career in aviation through Air Busan's education programs is expected to reach about 3,000 by the end of this year.

"This re-certification is official recognition, once again, of the expertise and quality that Air Busan's education programs have built over the years," an Air Busan official said. "We will continue to provide diverse career exploration opportunities, contribute to developing locally rooted aviation talent, and fulfill our social responsibilities in partnership with the community."

Meanwhile, Air Busan has been carrying out a range of corporate social responsibility activities, including a recent volunteer event at the Dongnae-gu Volunteer Center in Busan, where employees took part in a sock-yarn craft project.