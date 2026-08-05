Second-semester online courses run 15 weeks from Aug. 25, covering IP law, copyright and more

An accredited online bachelor's degree program designed to build practical expertise in intellectual property — from law and policy to hands-on industry skills — is set to launch as demand for IP knowledge in the workplace continues to grow.

The International Intellectual Property Training Institute under the Korean Intellectual Property Office, in partnership with the Korea Invention Promotion Association, will accept applications for the second semester of the 2026 intellectual property credit banking program from Thursday through Aug. 18.

Classes begin Aug. 25 and run for approximately 15 weeks, offering 11 courses — including Introduction to Intellectual Property and Copyright Law — free of charge. Students may enroll in up to seven courses per semester, worth a maximum of 21 credits, on a first-come, first-served basis through the IP credit banking website.

Anyone who has graduated from high school or holds an equivalent qualification is eligible to enroll. Students who meet the degree requirements may earn a bachelor's degree in intellectual property conferred in the name of the Minister of Education.

Students enrolled at universities that have signed agreements with the Korean Intellectual Property Office may have credits earned through the program recognized by their home institutions. Twelve universities are participating in the credit exchange arrangement this semester: Catholic Kwandong University, Konyang University, Kyungil University, Keimyung University, Tongmyong University, Jeonbuk National University, Jeju National University, Chungnam National University, Chunhae College of Health Sciences, Halla University, Hansei University and Korea University of Technology and Education.

Song Seong-heon, director of the International Intellectual Property Training Institute, said the ability to understand and apply intellectual property in the workplace is becoming increasingly important. "We will run the curriculum with substance so that students can become the specialized talent that industry needs," he said.

For details on enrollment and degree requirements, prospective students may visit the intellectual property credit banking program website or contact the Korea Invention Promotion Association.