Korea Environment Corporation, an agency under the Ministry of Climate, Environment and Energy, held a ceremony Tuesday at Social Campus On Incheon in Yeonsu-gu to present employment subsidies to youth social venture firms selected for its 2026 Social Solidarity Economy Enterprise Employment Support Project, the agency announced Wednesday.

The project aims to support the sustainable growth of social solidarity economy enterprises in the Incheon region and promote youth job creation. The corporation, Incheon International Airport Corporation and Incheon Port Authority jointly raised a total of 33 million won ($23,800) in funding for the initiative.

The six selected companies all hold startup concepts aimed at addressing local community challenges in areas such as urban regeneration, the environment and welfare. They are Ecodrein Co., Jieut Art Studio, Homi (pre-startup), Hometogether (pre-startup), Bailey Textile and Hanbada.

Through November, the selected firms will receive up to 2 million won per new hire when they bring on young workers from the Incheon area, alongside a startup incubation program run by INU Partners Co.

Participating companies will also receive intensive support through a program that includes startup capacity-building education, inter-company networking sessions and a performance-sharing event. Support will be further strengthened through customized in-depth mentoring covering specialized fields such as tax and patent services, social enterprise certification and marketing.

Cha Gwang-myeong, managing director of planning at Korea Environment Corporation, said he hopes the initiative will "serve as a growth engine for building an Incheon where companies and young people grow together, by energizing the social solidarity economy of youth social venture firms that tackle community challenges and creating jobs for local youth."