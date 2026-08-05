This summer, the heart of Sinchon transforms into a sprawling urban vacation destination for visitors of all ages.

The "2026 Seoul Vacance Festival," organized by Design SI and sponsored by Seodaemun-gu, will be held Saturday and Sunday along Yonsei-ro in Sinchon, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul.

The festival was conceived for city residents who cannot travel far for their summer holidays, while also aiming to boost the Yonsei-ro commercial district. It features a hybrid day-and-night program designed to satisfy both young visitors and families.

The daytime lineup centers on a "Water Play Ground" theme of beating the heat. The main attraction is a free-form water gun party where participants can drench one another in the middle of the city and shake off the summer heat.

For visitors who prefer to stay dry, shaded picnic zones with grass mats will be set up along Yonsei-ro. A large flea market selling handcrafted goods and summer products will also run throughout the day, adding to the sights and activities on offer.

Once the sun goes down, the festival grounds shift entirely into an atmospheric nighttime cultural space. The main stage will host DJ sets and live performances under a "Sinchon Night" concept designed to tap into the newtro trend popular with people in their 20s and 30s while stirring nostalgia for those in their 40s and 50s.

Visitors can settle onto picnic mats and beanbag chairs, catch the cool summer breeze and soak in an urban-camping "night picnic" atmosphere. The flea market continues into the evening, keeping the lively and romantic energy of Sinchon's streets alive well into the night.

"The 2026 Seoul Vacance Festival is a one-of-a-kind urban festival where you can let loose with water guns and picnics during the day, then unwind to retro music at night," a Design SI official said. "We will put every preparation in place — thorough safety management and traffic control — so that citizens can enjoy the safest and most enjoyable summer holiday right in the heart of the city."

Full program schedules, ticket reservations and flea market vendor applications will be available through the Naver Smart Store and official social media channels once they open.