Comedian Kim Won-hoon has confessed that he lost the equivalent of a car's price through stock investment.

A teaser clip titled "Kim Won-hoon, Who Started Stocks at the Peak" was posted Monday to the Netflix Korea YouTube channel.

In the teaser, Kim said he had started with 180 million won ($126,000) in capital and lost 24 million won within two weeks. "It's almost the price of a car — gone," he said.

Kim acknowledged the size of his initial stake. "That's a pretty big seed fund for someone who's only been in stocks for two weeks, right?" he said. "I'm the type to go all-in from the start. When I get hooked on something, this is what happens. That's why I don't play mobile games."

He also described the pressure of repeatedly averaging down his positions. "I averaged down way too much — it was like I went to a water festival," he said, comparing the strategy to diluting whiskey. "Some people water down their whiskey, right? Now it has no taste at all. I lived under this compulsion and pressure to keep averaging down to lower my break-even price because it just kept falling."

"I'm laughing about it now, but it's really serious. I became worn down and lost 2 kilograms," he said. "I had no appetite, no motivation, and wherever I went I was walking around like a zombie."

Kim's chaotic investment journey is chronicled in "Gaemi Kim Won-hoon: The World of Stocks," a documentary series about his stock trading experience, available on Netflix.